Kyrie Irving's injury turned into Nico Harrison's "bad luck" for new-look Mavericks, claims Suns announcer

Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison put his legacy on the line when he worked out a deal to send Dallas' franchise player Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a deal for Anthony Davis.

Ad

The move broke the internet, and fans across the world were shocked, especially Mavericks fans who were just a few months removed from an NBA Finals appearance.

Even in the moment, the move made some sense as Dallas entered a win-now mode, pairing Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. An older duo, yet two of the top 15 players in the league. However, injuries quickly set in after the trade as Davis went down for a short while, followed by Irving's season-ending ACL injury.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Phoenix Suns announcer Eddie A. Johnson wrote on social media that Harrison's bad luck was the unfortunate injuries to his stars. He said with Irving healthy, the Mavericks would have been a threat to come out of the Western Conference.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Nico Harrison's bad luck in the Luka transaction was Kyrie getting hurt. Because if he were healthy, this @dallasmavs team would be a threat to come out the West and their internet fans would still be butt hurt," Johnson wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The comment was in response to an "NBA on ESPN" segment speaking about the invite-only meeting Nico Harrison had with members of the media. The media attendees were unable to bring any phones or cameras into the closed-door meeting.

Mavericks reporter Tim MacMahon said during the segment that Harrison continued to stress the importance that defense wins championships in the invite-only meeting.

Due to the injuries to Irving and Davis, the Mavericks' defense has certainly been tested as the defensive side of the ball has had to take on a bigger task of limiting opposing players with the inability to keep up offensively.

Ad

The Mavericks finished tenth in the Western Conference standings and will now have to go through the Play-In Tournament for a chance to return to the playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks will face the Memphis Grizzlies for a chance to extend the season into the playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks got off to a good start in their quest to go through the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday night as they defeated the Sacramento Kings in a blowout 120-106 win.

Ad

As the ninth and tenth seeds, the Dallas Mavericks will need to go through a second round in the Play-in Tournament to advance to the eighth seed. Dallas will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday on the road.

Memphis fell to the Golden State Warriors in the first Play-In game. The Mavericks and Grizzlies face a win-or-go-home scenario.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.