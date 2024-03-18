Kyrie Irving's Ramadan fasting admission has NBA Twitter hailing Mavs star: "Hadn’t eaten so he cooked"

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks recently beat the defending champions Denver Nuggets in a nail-biting 107-105 finish. Dallas has Irving to thank for coming up clutch in the fourth quarter after beating the buzzer to win the game. It was an impressive performance for "Kai" given that he was reportedly undergoing Ramadan fasting on Sunday night.

Ramadan fasting isn't an easy thing to do given how one person will have to avoid drinking and eating for 12-17 hours. An individual could feel weak from hunger and lack of fluid intake. However, Kyrie Irving proved that fasting doesn't necessarily affect the way you perform. Despite undergoing fasting on Sunday, Irving efficiently played for 40 minutes against the Denver Nuggets.

Fans on social media are in awe of how Kyrie Irving managed to pull off a game-winning performance despite having no source of food or drinks in his body. Here's what some fans had to say on Instagram:

"Hadn’t eaten so he cooked"

"No drinks during the game? That’s insane."

"Certainly he had electrolyte filled water, otherwise he would have passed out."

"Ramadan Kyrie new mythical nba player"

"Ramadan Practicing Athletes are truly build different"

"A Left hand hook for a game winner while hungry is crazy !! lol 🔥 "

"Ramadan Kai the truth. Best help Luka has ever had😭🙏🏼 "

"Orthodox Christian myself, but the love for God can push people to do amazing things"

The Dallas Mavericks are set to face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in hopes of beginning a winning streak. With only 14 games remaining in their regular season, the Mavs winning consecutive games could help them get out of the Play-In Tournament picture and secure themselves a guaranteed spot in the upcoming 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Kyrie Irving dominates Nuggets and hits crazy game-winner

Kyrie Irving nearly notched a double-double performance with 24 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block. Luka Doncic continued his purple patch, putting up a stellar performance by adding 37 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. While Doncic carried the majority of the offensive load, the Mavericks likely wouldn't have won if it wasn't for Irving's game-winning shot.

One other Mavericks player was also in double-scoring figures and that's Dereck Lively II with 14 points. Meanwhile, the Nuggets saw six of their players scoring in double figures. Jamal Murray led Denver with 23 points with Michael Porter Jr. (20 points) and Nikola Jokic (16 points) as his supporting cast. Aaron Gordon scored 11 points while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Christian Braun had 10 points each in an attempt to beat the Mavericks on their home court.