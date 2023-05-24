Kyrie Irving's shoe deal with Adidas rumored to be signed soon

After sharing an antisemitic film at the start of the season, Kyrie Irving lost his deal with Nike, which made him a free agent in the shoe market. Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, Irving has worn his signature Nike shoes but that could change as a rival shoe company is willing to sign the Dallas Mavericks guard.

According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, Adidas has shown interest in signing Irving to a shoe deal after he parted ways with Nike in the past winter. Adidas isn't the only brand willing to give the eight-time All-Star a shoe deal. It's reported that even Puma has been involved in negotiating a deal with Uncle Drew.

Scoop B reported that Irving shared during an Instagram Live session that he'll soon share which shoe company he'll sign with.

Kyrie Irving hid the Nike logo the entire 2022-23 NBA season

Due to the problems he had to deal with early in the season, Nike decided to suspend their contract with the 2016 NBA champion. Following that, Irving became a free agent and was without a signature shoe. However, he still wore his signatture Nike's, but intelligently hid the logo.

During most moments, he was still seen wearing his Nike's, but had a fashionable way of hiding the logo of the shoe company. It's clear that Irving didn't want anything to do with the company, which is why he carefully sealed the logo each time he stepped foot on the court wearing his signature Nike's.

Irving has found different ways to hide the logo but still be stylish with it.

It won't be long until we get to see the news of which shoe company could sign the eight-time All-Star.

Jalen Green wants to learn from Kyrie Irving

In the newest episode of Podcast P with Paul George, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets shared that he's constantly in awe of how Kyrie Irving plays. According to him, he often catches himself being mesmerized by Kyrie when he goes up against him. Green also shared that he wants to reach out to the All-Star guard to add more moves in his arsenal.

"The way he did it, it was like, he's stopping on a dime, pulling up on threes. He's throwing the ball over n****s heads and I'm like, 'Bro, what is going on right now?'" Green said.

"It's just like, you're on the court playing against him trying to compete, but it's like you're just in awe, like seeing what he doing. I want to learn from Kyrie."

"He talks to me after games too, but like, yeah. That would be somebody I wanna learn from. See what his bag is, get some of his bag... Probably his like, footwork and just like his reads and stuff.”

