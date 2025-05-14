Kyrie Irving shares unseen insight into his ACL injury recovery with new TikTok

The Dallas Mavericks finally got some good news. The fans and the organization had to endure a brutal stretch after trading Luka Doncic, but it seems like the ship is slowly regaining its course.

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving shared a glimpse of his recovery from an ACL injury on TikTok on Wednesday.

He sustained the injury on a March 3 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Mavs were also without Anthony Davis, who had gotten hurt in his debut with the team, and Dereck Lively II, who was dealing with a knee injury.

GM Nico Harrison faced backlash for trading Doncic to the LA Lakers, and it only got worse when Irving, who had been playing heavy minutes to keep the team in playoff contention, sustained a career-threatening injury.

ACL injuries usually take up to a year to heal, so chances are that if Irving plays at all next season, it will only be sparingly and under a strict minutes limit to ramp things up in his recovery.

That's a big blow for their playoff aspirations, even if Davis and everybody else are healthy.

Kyrie Irving is 'remarkably excited' to mentor Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA draft lottery on Monday. They can now go after Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, who's one of the most anticipated and versatile prospects in recent NBA draft history.

He also happens to be a fellow Blue Devil, and according to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, Irving is quite excited about the prospect of teaming up with him and mentoring him while he gets back to full strength:

"In fact, a source familiar with the situation told Hoops Wire that Irving is “remarkably excited” about the possibility of teaming up with Flagg, calling it a “rare chance to help shape the future with someone who shares his Duke lineage and sky-high potential. “He sees this as a way to mentor while he heals,” the source added," Amico wrote.

The Mavs will now have three first picks on their roster, and while trusting a rookie to lead the way right out of the gate isn't always realistic, Flagg has already held his ground against NBA competition in Team USA scrimmages.

