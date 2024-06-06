Kyrie Irving shoes tonight: Mavericks guard debuts KAI 1 Speed “Twin Flame” for Game 1 vs Celtics of NBA Finals

Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving will debut a new colorway of his signature sneakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Irving will wear the KAI 1 Speed “Twin Flame” pair tonight as the Mavs take on his former team, the Boston Celtics. The pair is the first signature shoe for the star guard under the brand ANTA.

According to acclaimed sneaker journalist Nick DePaula, the pair Irving will don tonight is dedicated to his father, Drederick Irving. His father worked closely in designing the shoes. Every detail featured in the sneakers has a touch of "Dred's" creativity.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The pair isn't on ANTA's website. However, the KAI 1 collection features the different colorways he's had during the postseason. The collection features "Playoffs Energy" Yellow, "Playoffs" Navy, "Playoffs" White, "Enlightened Warrior" and "Artist On Court."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

ANTA signed Irving's father for his shoe line as the first athlete. The eight-time All-Star cited that his father is his biggest fan and having him under his signature shoe line means a lot.

Kyrie Irving's father unboxed the new KAI 1 Speed “Twin Flame”

Kyrie Irving's father worked closely in designing the pair, which was why he was astonished when he first saw the sneakers. Drederick Irving had a chance to unbox the special sneakers ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. As he unboxed it, he talked lightly about the inspiration behind the design.

Dred even mentioned his late wife when citing the Mavericks star's personality.

"I've seen so many facets of myself," Dred said. "He (Irving) was a combination of Liz and I, but Liz was a special person. She kinda wanted to shape the world. ... This shoe reflects who Kyrie and I are, as one. I have to say, this is better than the KAI 1."

Expand Tweet

What is Kyrie Irving's contract with ANTA?

Irving got a chance to have his signature shoe line in July 2023 when he signed with the Chinese brand. His contract with ANTA isn't exclusive to him only as an athlete with a shoe deal. The Mavs star was appointed Chief Creative Officer to establish a series of youth camps in America and China.

Irving signed a five-year contract. However, both parties did not disclose the amount that the player would earn while under the brand. Before signing with ANTA, Irving was with Nike for quite some time. However, his issues regarding antisemitism resulted in both parties "mutually part ways," according to the 2016 champion.