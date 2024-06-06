  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Kyrie Irving shoes tonight: Mavericks guard debuts KAI 1 Speed “Twin Flame” for Game 1 vs Celtics of NBA Finals

Kyrie Irving shoes tonight: Mavericks guard debuts KAI 1 Speed “Twin Flame” for Game 1 vs Celtics of NBA Finals

By Reign Amurao
Modified Jun 06, 2024 23:49 GMT
Kyrie Irving to debut new ANTA shoes in NBA Finals (Image credits: Kyrie Irving, ANTA/Instagram)
Kyrie Irving to debut new ANTA shoes in NBA Finals (Image credits: Kyrie Irving, ANTA/Instagram)

Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving will debut a new colorway of his signature sneakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Irving will wear the KAI 1 Speed “Twin Flame” pair tonight as the Mavs take on his former team, the Boston Celtics. The pair is the first signature shoe for the star guard under the brand ANTA.

According to acclaimed sneaker journalist Nick DePaula, the pair Irving will don tonight is dedicated to his father, Drederick Irving. His father worked closely in designing the shoes. Every detail featured in the sneakers has a touch of "Dred's" creativity.

also-read-trending Trending

The pair isn't on ANTA's website. However, the KAI 1 collection features the different colorways he's had during the postseason. The collection features "Playoffs Energy" Yellow, "Playoffs" Navy, "Playoffs" White, "Enlightened Warrior" and "Artist On Court."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

ANTA signed Irving's father for his shoe line as the first athlete. The eight-time All-Star cited that his father is his biggest fan and having him under his signature shoe line means a lot.

Kyrie Irving's father unboxed the new KAI 1 Speed “Twin Flame”

Kyrie Irving's father worked closely in designing the pair, which was why he was astonished when he first saw the sneakers. Drederick Irving had a chance to unbox the special sneakers ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. As he unboxed it, he talked lightly about the inspiration behind the design.

Dred even mentioned his late wife when citing the Mavericks star's personality.

"I've seen so many facets of myself," Dred said. "He (Irving) was a combination of Liz and I, but Liz was a special person. She kinda wanted to shape the world. ... This shoe reflects who Kyrie and I are, as one. I have to say, this is better than the KAI 1."

What is Kyrie Irving's contract with ANTA?

Irving got a chance to have his signature shoe line in July 2023 when he signed with the Chinese brand. His contract with ANTA isn't exclusive to him only as an athlete with a shoe deal. The Mavs star was appointed Chief Creative Officer to establish a series of youth camps in America and China.

Irving signed a five-year contract. However, both parties did not disclose the amount that the player would earn while under the brand. Before signing with ANTA, Irving was with Nike for quite some time. However, his issues regarding antisemitism resulted in both parties "mutually part ways," according to the 2016 champion.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी