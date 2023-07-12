Kyrie Irving signs a five-year deal with ANTA, becoming their new Chief Creative Officer

Kyrie Irving's offseason seems to be going exceptionally well. After signing a lucrative three-year $126 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks, the dynamic guard has now become the Chief Creative Officer of ANTA. The Chinese shoe company will be his endorser for the next five years.

Irving was a Nike athlete and had his own shoe line with the company. However, Nike suspended its contract with Irving late last year following his controversial tweets promoting an antisemitic film online.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Irving's new deal with ANTA provides another golden business opportunity for the Mavericks' All-Star. Here's what Charania reported:

"Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving has signed a five-year endorsement deal with Chinese sportswear brand ANTA, plus the unique position of Chief Creative Officer at the company, industry sources told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Irving’s management company, A11Even, negotiated the deal."

Charania added:

"The lucrative new shoe deal for Irving will also give him the ability to recruit/sign players and other collaborators, and bring a level of manufacturing to the United States to kickstart ANTA’s process to fully distribute in US."

Irving had been without a shoe deal since November. Looking at the specifics of his contract with ANTA, it seemed ideal for him and his camp to be patient with his next move. Puma, Adidas and New Balance were reportedly the other companies that had shown interest in partnering with the former champion.

ANTA tips off its biggest NBA project with Kyrie Irving

ANTA has been associated with several NBA players for over a decade. Superstars like Kevin Garnett and Klay Thompson were the other top athletes to sign with the company before Kyrie Irving. ANTA's market has been restricted to several smaller market players.

Alex Caruso, Gordon Hayward, Terance Mann, Kevon Looney and James Wiseman are the other players currently partnering with ANTA. Klay Thompson has been the longest-tenured active player with the shoe brand.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Klay Thompson’s Next Signature Shoe Has Surfaced, The ANTA KT3 Klay Thompson’s Next Signature Shoe Has Surfaced, The ANTA KT3 https://t.co/lzsFd8xbhy

He signed with them in 2017 and has a contract fetching him $80 million until 2026. Kyrie Irving's addition is the most high-profile signing by the Chinese shoe manufacturing company since its entry into the NBA market.

Irving has had off-court issues but has a great network among player circles. He has the gravity to pull several stars into doing business with ANTA, helping them expand their portfolio in the US.

Kyrie Irving also has a solid fan following, which could see several young hoopers turning towards buying ANTAs over popular brands like Nike and Adidas.

