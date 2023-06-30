Kyrie Irving is set to enter free agency, where he will be the most talented player on the market. While the expectation is that Irving will remain with the Dallas Mavericks, the eight-time All-Star is reportedly set to take meetings with other organizations.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently mentioned the Philadelphia 76ers as a potential landing spot for Irving. During a recent appearance on Pardon The Interruption, the NBA insider stated:

"There may be an option there for Kyrie Irving as he continues to assess that situation so I would not be surprised if we see Kyrie wanting to investigate what's going on in Philadelphia. If Harden moves out, if there's a window for him to come in."

Check out Brian Windhorst's full comments below:

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Brian Windhorst mentions Philadelphia as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving Brian Windhorst mentions Philadelphia as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving https://t.co/cqTJwGnJsM

While Irving is one of the most talented players in the league, his market is unclear due to off-the-court concerns. The Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers were thought to be the two primary suitors for Irving.

With news that James Harden is looking to leave the 76ers, however, Philadelphia could get involved as they look to find Joel Embiid a new co-star. Irving will also reportedly meet with the Phoenix Suns, however, their path to bringing him in is unclear after trading for Bradley Beal.

Irving is coming off a season in which he averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field, 37.9% from three-point range and 90.5% from the free-throw line.

Kyrie Irving looking for a place to finish his career

Kyrie Irving has played for four teams in the past seven seasons. While it appeared that he found a long-term home with the Brooklyn Nets, he was traded ahead of the deadline after failing to reach a contract extension. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne revealed that Irving is looking for a place to finish his career.

Speaking on NBA Today, the NBA insider stated:

"He intends to take meetings when free agency opens... What's important to Kyrie Irving? What I'm told is he wants to find a place where he can spend the rest of his career. A place that feels like home."

Check out Ramona Shelburne's full comments below:

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA @ramonashelburne reports that Kyrie Irving intends to meet with teams in free agency and is searching for "a place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home." .@ramonashelburne reports that Kyrie Irving intends to meet with teams in free agency and is searching for "a place where he can spend the rest of his career, the place that feels like home." https://t.co/dNWqIqrFKr

While Irving's market is unclear, he will take meetings and likely create a bidding war. NBA free agency begins is set to begin at 3:00 PM EST on Friday, June 30th.

