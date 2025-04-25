Kyrie Irving spotted with wife Shetellia Riley at Nuggets-Clippers in LA 

Kyrie Irving and his wife, Shetellia Riley, were among the 17,927 fans present at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood to catch Game 3 of the Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets series. Videos and photos of Irving seated courtside instantly went viral across social media, leading to users erupting with reactions.
While many were excited to see the Dallas Mavericks guard in attendance, naysayers didn’t hold back. Some took jabs by saying this might be the closest he'll ever get to the playoffs.
Others speculated that Kyrie’s appearance might have an ulterior motive, hinting that he could be looking out for potentially new teams to represent in the future.
“Only way he’s making the playoffs now with no Luka there,” @whristan1 wrote.
“he’s viewing his new team,” another user speculated.
“wow, Kyrie to the Clippers,” another user added.
“Future nugget,” @The1NormalGamer commented.
“Bro juss wnna watch some hoops I respect it,” @Chrisknickss said.
“man, you have no idea how happy i am right now, knowing he can go outside and even sit on the courtside with his happy wife. my heart is full,” @seorinity wrote.
Kyrie Irving witnessed an entertaining showcase from Denver’s dynamic duo, Jamal Murray (23 points) and Nikola Jokic (23-point triple-double). But despite their heroic efforts, the night belonged to the Clippers. Four players finished with 20 or more points, led by James Harden’s 25-point performance, leading to a dominant 113-87 blowout victory.
The Clippers have flipped the switch since dropping Game 1. They have now taken a 2-1 series lead. Ty Lue’s squad will aim to capitalize on the momentum on Friday night and move one step closer to wrapping up the series.
Paige Bueckers extends support to an injured Kyrie Irving
Paige Bueckers was selected by the Dallas Wings with their No.1 pick of the 2025 draft, and the youngster instantly revealed her admiration for Kyrie Irving. During the Wings’ introductory press conference, Bueckers was excited to represent the same city as her favorite player.
"He's been my favorite player for forever now," Bueckers spoke about Kyrie Irving. "Super excited to be in the same city as him. Hope I can learn a lot from him."
Having suffered an ACL injury herself, Bueckers acknowledged the tough phase that Irving is going through and sent him wishes for his recovery journey.
"I know he is going through an ACL journey himself, so to be able to lean on and support each other through that, I think it's something that can be motivating," Bueckers added.
Irving sustained the horrific injury on March 3 during a game against the Sacramento Kings. However, reports indicate that the All-Star guard has made significant progress in his rehab and is on track to be ready for the 2025-2026 season’s training camp.
With that being said, Kyrie Irving is not expected to return to game action before January.
