  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Kyrie Irving stats tonight: How did Mavericks star fare against former teammate Luka Doncic and Lakers? (Feb. 25)

Kyrie Irving stats tonight: How did Mavericks star fare against former teammate Luka Doncic and Lakers? (Feb. 25)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 26, 2025 04:18 GMT
Kyrie Irving stats tonight: How did the Mavericks star perform against Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers? (Feb. 25) (Image Source: Imagn)
Kyrie Irving stats tonight: How did the Mavericks star perform against Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers? (Feb. 25) (Image Source: Imagn)

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks visited the LA Lakers on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Ad

Tuesday's game was Irving's first against his former teammate, Luka Doncic since the blockbuster trade earlier this month landed Anthony Davis in Dallas. While Doncic played his fifth game with his new team, Davis has only appeared in one. He remains out with a left adductor strain.

On Tuesday, Irving scored 14 of the Mavs' 20 first-quarter points. He also had two rebounds, a steal and a block on 45.5% shooting (5-for-11), including 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. Irving played 9:48 minutes. Dallas trailed, 28-20.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At the break, Irving already had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. He shot 6-for-14 (3-for-6 from downtown). The Lakers built a bit of a separation, but Dallas made a run towards the end of the second quarter to trim LA's lead to eight, 59-51.

Kyrie Irving stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kyrie Irving18422126-143-63-3-5
Ad

This is a live copy.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी