Kyrie Irving stats tonight: How did Mavericks star fare against former teammate Luka Doncic and Lakers? (Feb. 25)

Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks visited the LA Lakers on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Tuesday's game was Irving's first against his former teammate, Luka Doncic since the blockbuster trade earlier this month landed Anthony Davis in Dallas. While Doncic played his fifth game with his new team, Davis has only appeared in one. He remains out with a left adductor strain.

On Tuesday, Irving scored 14 of the Mavs' 20 first-quarter points. He also had two rebounds, a steal and a block on 45.5% shooting (5-for-11), including 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. Irving played 9:48 minutes. Dallas trailed, 28-20.

At the break, Irving already had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. He shot 6-for-14 (3-for-6 from downtown). The Lakers built a bit of a separation, but Dallas made a run towards the end of the second quarter to trim LA's lead to eight, 59-51.

Kyrie Irving stats tonight

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kyrie Irving 18 4 2 2 1 2 6-14 3-6 3-3 -5

