Kyrie Irving to stay away from Brooklyn Nets unless he can be a 'full participant', says GM Sean Marks in a statement

The Brooklyn Nets have said that seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is fully available. According to the vaccine mandate in the state of New York, all players have to be vaccinated to play in stadiums with crowds. However, Kyrie Irving has stood firm on his stand, and remains unvaccinated.

It was reported yesterday that Irving was permitted to practice with the Nets. However, the statement rules out the possibility of Irving showing up for practices or even games in other cities as part of the Brooklyn Nets until he's fully vaccinated.

In a statement released by Nets GM, Sean Marks, it was confirmed that the star point guard would be ruled out until he is fully available. Marks also said that the franchise respects Irving's decision, but building chemistry as a team is also vital. In the statement, Marks said:

"Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team, and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed; and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction."

Kyrie Irving was eligible to play in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, he did not feature in the game, and was reported out and was not with the team. This statement will shock a lot of fans in Brooklyn, as Irving is one of the integral components of the Nets' Big 3.

Will the Brooklyn Nets be able to win the championship without Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the league. He put up an impressive 50/40/90 season last year, but an injury in Game 4 against the Bucks ended his campaign.

The Nets have once again been touted as favorites this year, but with the new vaccine mandate, things could get tough for them.

The statement released by Sean Marks rules Irving out of the team until he decides to get vaccinated.

Other superstars like James Harden and Kevin Durant have also expressed their views on Irving's situation. Although they are not very optimistic about him getting vaccinated, there's hope that he will return. Speaking to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Kevin Durant said:

"I'm envisioning Kyrie being a part of our team. Maybe I'm just naïve, but that is just how I feel. But I think everybody here has that confidence in themselves, in our group, that if we keep building, we can do something special."

Last year, the Nets had Kyrie Irving and James Harden out injured in the series against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Kevin Durant did an exemplary job in taking the series to Game 7. He was close to winning the series, but overstepped the three-point line, which sent the game to overtime.

The Nets still have some of the best offensive players like James Harden and Kevin Durant. Others like Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldrige and Paul Millsap are also capable of producing special performances. If they remain healthy and perform to their potential, the Brooklyn Nets definitely stand a strong chance of winning the NBA championship.

