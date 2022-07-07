“Kyrie is a lunatic”, “2016 is doing a lot of heavy lifting for Kyrie’s reputation”, “This s**t is beyond dumb” - Fans react as the Kyrie Irving sweepstakes drag on

Fans are starting to get frustrated with the Kyrie Irving saga. Some have voiced their displeasure with how things have dragged on.

Irving opted into his player option for next season with the Brooklyn Nets. However, news of Kevin Durant's trade demand automatically put him back in the trade market.

There have been several rumors regarding Irving and where he could land. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Irving's wish list of six teams for a sign-and-trade before he opted in with his contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers , Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help. ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help.

Meanwhile, Brian Windhorst reported that two teams from Irving's list are not interested in the All-Star guard. Although the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers are not interested, the LA Lakers still are.

"No one is bidding with the Lakers for Kyrie," Windhorst said. "There was a report that mentioned interests from Philly and Dallas, and that got shut down immediately in unison. If you're the Lakers and you know that, there's no reason to put everything on the table from the start. This could drag out."

With Windhorst's report, fans are distraught with the thought of another Irving saga dragging out. Irving has been in the news for weeks and has somewhat held the league at a standstill.

Fans have taken to social media platforms to air their annoyance. Many have different opinions on the chess game both franchises could be playing, while others think it is ridiculous.

Some have also taken the opportunity to troll the 2016 NBA champ. According to a disgruntled fan, Irving is top 20 only in ball handling.

Windhorst has also reported that while it is feasible for the Lakers to sign both KD and Irving, it is highly unlikely. There have been rumors that the duo would love to continue playing together away from the Nets.

Could we see a Kyrie Irving-LeBron James reunion next season?

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James

The NBA offseason has been filled with rumors, one of which is that LeBron James is "pushing hard" for Irving. The two played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-17. In the three years they spent together, they reached the NBA Finals three times and won a title.

Although things did not end smoothly between the two players, they have since mended their differences. Their chemistry on the court was lethal, and there is a possibility they will recreate that in LA next season.

To achieve that, the Lakers will have to put together a package that will be enticing enough for the Nets. It has been reported in the past that the Nets were not interested in an Irving-Russell Westbrook sign-and-trade deal.

If the Nets do not find a suitable partner for Irving, he will have to end his contract with the team. However, they will not be getting any value from him at the end of next season as he will become an unrestricted free agent.

