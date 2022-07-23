“Kyrie’s like ‘maybe I’ll just opt out and play for 6 million,’ he said ‘go ahead’” - NBA analyst says Joe Tsai played chess head-to-head with Kyrie Irving and won, says he’s boxing Kevin Durant into a corner

Despite demands to leave, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will likely remain with the Brooklyn Nets next season. Jason McIntyre believes Nets owner Joe Tsai is outsmarting the players.

Irving and the Nets failed to reach an agreement for an extension, resulting in Irving exploring sign-and-trade options. Irving surprisingly opted into his player option.

Before the start of the 2022 free agency, Durant requested a trade. Neither player, however, has gotten their wish.

Although the Nets have entertained many offers, they are unwilling to compromise on their demands.

On "The Herdline News with Colin Cowherd," McIntyre shared his thoughts about how Tsai is handling things in Brooklyn. He commended the owner, saying he beat Irving in a hypothetical game of chess and is boxing KD into a corner.

"You made a good point this week about the owners pushing back on the star players. the Nets owner is a billionaire, Joe Tsai, made a lot of money in his career. He played chess head-to-head with Kyrie Irving and won. Kyrie's like, 'Maybe I'll just opt out and go play for six million,' he said 'Go ahead, go do it. Kyrie comes back.

"Now, Kevin Durant says, 'Trade me.' And the owner, 'Okay. Well, we can't find any offers Kevin, what are you gonna do? You gonna come back and play for us? You gonna sit out?' i feel like Kevin Durant is being boxed in a corner here. this owner is doing a phenomenal job. I like this pushback."

Tsai has done his best to honor the requests of the players. However, he also operates in the organization's best interest, hoping to get the best value for two elite-level players.

Would the Brooklyn Nets be favorites to win a title if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stay?

Patty Mills #8, Kevin Durant #7, and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have not gone all out in an attempt to bolster their roster. They still have two of the best talents in the league under contract, along with Ben Simmons.

The 76ers traded Simmons to the Nets on February 10, but he has yet to suit up for the franchise. He was nursing a back injury and is currently in recovery after undergoing surgery.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp. REPORT: Ben Simmons is in “great spirits” after successful back surgery, via @NYPost_Lewis Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp. REPORT: Ben Simmons is in “great spirits” after successful back surgery, via @NYPost_Lewis.Simmons is expected to be ready for training camp. https://t.co/NG2XdQ3yZc

The prospect of Simmons, Irving and Durant playing together has been welcomed by many. Although Simmons is not a lethal scorer, his ability to defend and push the pace in transition will be a big boost for the Nets.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 6'11" with these handles!

HBD Ben Simmons 6'11" with these handles! HBD Ben Simmons https://t.co/05zBXgbJ9l

If both players play for the Nets next season, they could compete for the 2023 title.

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 @_Talkin_NBA



— Jalen Rose on what if Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving stay together in Brooklyn



#NBATwitter #NetsWorld "[The Brooklyn Nets] have a legitimate chance to win the East."— Jalen Rose on what if Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving stay together in Brooklyn "[The Brooklyn Nets] have a legitimate chance to win the East."— Jalen Rose on what if Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving stay together in Brooklyn#NBATwitter #NetsWorld https://t.co/UmCPy3ivSv

