“Kyrie’s not re-signing with Brooklyn, Kyrie’s planning on going to Los Angeles” – NBA analyst asserts Kyrie Irving is inclined to join Lakers, says prolonged issues with the team will force an exit from Nets

Kyrie Irving is preparing to take the floor for the Brooklyn Nets this regular season. But will he be with the team beyond that? That's become the million-dollar question. Since joining the Nets in 2019, Irving's tenure with the organization has been a roller coaster.

The relationship soured some last year after Irving refused to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. He was unable to play in any home games due to New York City laws until they were changed in late March.

After the team had a disappointing season given their talented roster, many speculated that Irving's days in Brooklyn were numbered. That idea has only gotten stronger, especially given that Irving is on the final year of his contract. Brooklyn remained adamant that it wasn't going to sign Irving to an extension.

The buzz connected the LA Lakers as a potential suitor for Irving. Although it might not be via trade, many believe that Irving will end up in Los Angeles this upcoming offseason. On ESPN, analyst Stephen A. Smith said that he believes Kyrie wants to be a Laker.

“This is it," Smith said. "Barring a trade before the trading deadline, this is their last season together. Kyrie’s not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie’s planning on going to Los Angeles. He’s trying to go to Los Angeles. That’s what he was trying to do over the summer. That’s what he’s trying to do now.”

Kyrie Irving to start the season with the Brooklyn Nets

As the start of the season nears, Kyrie Irving is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets and part of one of the NBA's most talented rosters in the last several years. However, that hasn't translated to Brooklyn making a serious run towards the NBA Finals.

Irving has had plenty of off-the-court issues, even since his time with the Boston Celtics. Many have continued to speculate that Kyrie wants to head to Los Angeles this offseason. It would set up a "reunion" with former teammate LeBron James. They won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Irving opted into his player option for this season, meaning that his contract will expire at the end of the year. It's unlikely that he will have a competitive market, unless he can stay out of the news this season. Irving, who will turn 31 in March, is still an elite talent on the court.

