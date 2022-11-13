“Kyrie situation to me it was like the inappropriateness the unseemliness of Brooklyn” – NBA analyst expresses her opinion on Kyrie Irving and Nets situation

Kyrie Irving's situation with the Brooklyn Nets continues to unravel as NBA analyst Doris Burke is in awe of how the team has handled things.

Irving's case has drawn major attention around the world. The former NBA champ has been accused of being antisemitic after he uploaded the link to a documentary on his social media page.

Irving's reluctance to explain his stance escalated the issue, resulting in the Nets suspending him. LeBron James, among others, has called for the organization to reconsider and allow Irving to play.

However, James, speaking on the issue, is being interpreted by some as a ploy to recruit Irving. On "The Lowe Post," Burke said LBJ always thinks things through, without stating if she agrees to there being a hidden agenda.

Burke also highlighted that the Nets considering Ime Udoka for the head coach position despite all that happened was unimaginable.

"LeBron says nothing without thinking it through for a long stretch of time. And the Kyrie situation, to me, it was like the inappropriateness, the unseemliness of Brooklyn even thinking about hiring Ime Udoka in such a short period of time.

"You can't go there right now. Look at what has happened in Kyrie's last two stops, he's kind of unraveled his situation first and get where he needs to be."

The Nets have attracted negative attention over the last couple of weeks. Fortunately, it has not impacted their performance on the court.

There is still no timeline for Kyrie Irving’s return

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets

Several people have lent their voices to help make the Nets reconsider their stance. Unfortunately, that has not achieved the desired result.

Social media has been buzzing, with most stakeholders in the NBA community stating that Irving's apology should be enough. They believe the conditions outlined for Irving to meet before he is allowed to play again are absurd.

The All-Star guard is suspended for at least five games and is expected to meet six conditions before he is allowed to play. He met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who issued a statement saying he does not believe Irving is antisemitic.

However, Nets owner Joe Tsai is unshaken. He has said that an apology is not enough, stipulating that Irving needs to show the world that he is remorseful.

The Brooklyn Nets have faired well without Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets

Irving has missed five games since the suspension kicked in. In that period, the Nets have been one of the best teams in the league.

Without Irving, the Nets have a 4-1 record under new head coach Jacque Vaughn. Their only loss came at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks after a neck-and-neck 48 minutes.

The Nets will look to continue their dominance on Sunday night as they take on the LA Lakers. It will be the sixth game Irving will miss as he waits to get the nod from Tsai.

