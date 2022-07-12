"Kyrie is still under contract, so is Ben Simmons, so is Joe Harris, so is Seth Curry" - Jalen Rose convinced Brooklyn Nets should not panic about Kevin Durant's situation

Kevin Durant has been a mainstay in the headlines since requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Several teams are in the mix to onboard the superstar, but the Nets expect a massive haul for the forward.

Durant still has four years left on his contract. He is likely to stay with the Nets if the right deal doesn't come along. Former NBA player Jalen Rose believes that the Nets should not trade Kevin Durant away. During "The Jalen and Jacoby" show, he said:

"If you're the Nets, do not trade KD, let me repeat, if you're the Nets do not trade KD. Don't panic, he has multiple years left on his contract, he's still one of the elite players in the game,

He just saw the Golden State Warriors win the championship this past year, he's gonna be as motivated this offseason, this coming season as any player in the league. Kyrie is still under contract, so is Ben Simmons, so is Joe Harris, so is Seth Curry, I think you don't panic and you stay pat."

Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the game and makes the Nets special. Whether or not Kevin Durant wants to stay is still in question, but the Nets should try to keep him on the roster.

Although he has not delivered a championship to the Nets, his performances for the team have been special. The two-time champ has averaged 28.7 PG in just 90 appearances for them. If he gets another shot with a healthy roster, Durant could help the Nets win the title.

Why has Kevin Durant not been traded yet?

Durant's ability to score nearly anywhere on the court makes him unique. Any team that trades for him becomes a contender.

It has been more than a week since Durant requested a trade from the Nets. While a few teams have come into the discussion, no franchise is the frontrunner. According to reports, the Nets want one or two All-Star players and around five first-round picks.

Teams have been trying to negotiate a deal with the Nets, but few have the resources to acquire Durant.

The Nets' demands are a problem for the teams trying to make a deal and the former MVP. Even if a trade happened, the team would give up everything to get him.

NBA analysts like Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst have emphasized that a deal for KD would take time to materialize. Even if it doesn't, Durant still has a Nets team that is looking strong.

