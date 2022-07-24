“Kyrie on your team with LeBron and AD raises your ceiling in a way that the other 2 just do not” - Robert Guerra believes there is no way the LA Lakers would prefer giving up 2 picks for Pacers duo over Irving

The decision to give away a second first-round pick has stopped the LA Lakers' negotiations with the Brooklyn Nets over Kyrie Irving in their tracks. There has been talk that the Lakers might be willing to give out those picks for the Indiana Pacers duo. However, Robert Guerra thinks otherwise.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



(via



Shams: “There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving…There’s nothing new on that, and I'm not quite sure we're going to see that take place.”(via @PatMcAfeeShow Shams: “There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving…There’s nothing new on that, and I'm not quite sure we're going to see that take place.” 😳(via @PatMcAfeeShow) https://t.co/PoqNrK2HAY

The Lakers have been linked to sharpshooter Buddy Hield and rim protector Myles Turner. But they failed to reach an agreement at the time of publication.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… #Lakers and Pacers have reportedly 're-engaged' in trade talks with there being 'no traction' on a Kyrie Irving deal with the Nets. #Lakers and Pacers have reportedly 're-engaged' in trade talks with there being 'no traction' on a Kyrie Irving deal with the Nets.lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/OXo7FmauNh

Fans are distraught at the fact that the Lakers are yet to improve their squad ahead of next season. Despite reports of LeBron James not caring about the draft picks, the front office has stood their ground in not leveraging their future to win now.

On The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, the topic of the Lakers' unwillingness to give away a second first-round pick was brought up. Fans who called in think the franchise might be willing to give it up to get Hield and Turner, but Guerra thinks otherwise.

(From 17:05)

"There is no scenario where the Lakers decide we would rather offer 2 first-round picks for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner and not offer 2 first-round picks for Kyrie Irving.

"That's just not gonna happen because say what you want about Kyrie and his availability issues and him being mercurial guy, to say the least, Kyrie on your team with LeBron and AD raises your ceiling in a way that the other two just do not.

"I'm not saying that they'd be the favorites to win the championship but it's not even close. If you have those three versus LeBron, AD, and the two Pacers guys, it's not comparable."

Although Hield and Turner will be a significant boost for the Lakers, Irving brings something entirely different. While many might focus on him being unreliable, he is a special talent that could elevate the Lakers.

The LA Lakers are banking on Anthony Davis' health

Anthony Davis of the LA Lakers

Perhaps the reason for the Lakers not wanting to go all out is their wish for Anthony Davis to have a great season. The All-Star forward has struggled in the past two seasons due to several injuries to his lower body.

With AD, the Lakers believe they stand a great chance of competing for the title. New head coach Darvin Ham said the three-time block champion is a top-five talent in the league and is the key to their season.

Davis has proved his value to the organization, helping them win the 2020 title in the Orlando bubble. However, many would argue that he has been passive since winning the title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far