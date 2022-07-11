“Kyrie walked out on LeBron, it’s not like Kyrie was just following behind LeBron like a puppy” - Chris Broussard says he’s not ‘feeling’ a potential Kyrie Irving-LeBron James reunion

The media has been riddled with news of a potential reunion between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. NBA analysts and insiders have reported that the LA Lakers could possibly attempt to acquire the Brooklyn Nets guard at the behest of James.

While fans wait curiously for news of Irving's possible trade to the Lakers being actualized, Chris Broussard thinks otherwise. He believes the prospect of Bron reuniting with Uncle Drew after the latter's impromptu exit from the Cleveland Cavaliers is non-existent.

He recalled that Kyrie Irving walked out on James by the end of the 2017 NBA season, after jointly winning a title in 2016. This was despite different attempts by Bron to try to talk to Durant and convince him otherwise. Broussard said the six-time All-Star could not afford Bron the opportunity.

"Kyrie walked out on LeBron," Broussard said. "It's not like Kyrie was just following behind LeBron like a puppy dog doing whatever he wanted. He left there after winning a championship, and LeBron wanted to meet with him, and Kyrie didn't give him the time and the date. Kyrie is so mercurial, so unpredictable that, who's to say six week into the season he wouldn't turn on LeBron? I'm not feeling this."

Is Kyrie Irving's reunion with LeBron James the answer the LA Lakers seek?

LeBron James #23 and Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talk at mid court in the first half against the Toronto Raptors in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 17, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the 2021 off-season, the LA Lakers went to the market to source an extraordinary point guard to solidify their title challenge. They secured Russell Westbrook. They were hopeful for the future of the franchise with the $47 million guard leading their charge.

The signing has been heavily criticized because Westbrook has not yet lived up to expectations. Due to his terrible run in the previous season, he has been mentioned as a possible swap component for the Irving trade. But it has been reported that the Nets are not entirely enthused about the offer.

Irving’s talent has never been in question, but his antics have been associated with being one of the reasons for team's collapse. He might be a far cry from being a part of the answer the Lakers need.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far