“Kyrie for Westbrook, who says no?” - Nick Wright believes a blockbuster Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade would suit LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets

The LA Lakers have been scouting the league for possible options to bolster their squad. Kyrie Irving’s card has been picked up recently, as there is renewed hope around his return to the Brooklyn Nets team this season.

However, it is unclear whether his return will be due to his compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine requirements or Brooklyn's decision to allow him to play away games.

A possible swap between Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook was discussed on First Things First, which is hosted by Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Jenna Wolfe.

On the handling of the Kyrie Irving issue, Nick Wright made a suggestion for the Brooklyn Nets, saying:

"I have a very quick fix. I’m just saying reunion special. Kyrie for Westbrook, who says no?"

Since signing Russell Westbrook in the off-season, the LA Lakers have not gotten the start they hoped for. They are still figuring things out, and many in the league feel that the trio of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis isn’t working out.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks Kyrie Irving posted a video of himself putting on basketball sneakers one day after reports that he may return to the court this season 👀 @brkicks https://t.co/TK8d6idJPJ

However, there is tested chemistry between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving from their partnership in Cleveland. Even the trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have played together in Oklahoma. A reunion would mean the above-mentioned stars playing together under a different banner.

Nick Wright continued:

"Kyrie and LeBron get back together. The OKC’s big three is back together in Brooklyn. Kyrie for Westbrook, think about it. [Rob] Pelinka – make the call."

Proposed Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook seems a bit far-fetched

Even though the proposed swap makes things exciting from a fan standpoint, there is a lot to consider.

Kyrie Irving has not played a single game for the Brooklyn Nets in the current season. In his first stint with the Nets, he played 54 games, averaging 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6 assists.

The 29-year-old missed the last three games of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 NBA playoffs after picking up an ankle injury. He has not played since.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook last 8 games:



23.5 PPG

6.9 RPG

8.9 APG

50/36/72%



He is +39 in that span, the highest +/- by a Lakers starter. Russell Westbrook last 8 games:23.5 PPG6.9 RPG8.9 APG50/36/72%He is +39 in that span, the highest +/- by a Lakers starter. https://t.co/vz38lnGb30

Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, has played fairly well so far this season. However, he has been turning the ball over too many times.

The LA Lakers have not been able to close out games and have started the season poorly. They have a 15-13 record and are placed sixth in the Western Conference standings.

Russell Westbrook started all 28 of those games, averaging 19.5 rebounds, 7.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists. Whether the 33-year-old is a problem for the Lakers is a question that still remains.

In terms of contracts, Russell Westbrook is earning $44.2 million, while Kyrie Irving is pocketing $35.3 million. The difference will have to be covered by the Nets throwing in some extra pieces.

Another concern regarding Kyrie Irving is the high level of uncertainty surrounding his situation. There is no official statement on his return or the updated rules around it.

Additionally, the Brooklyn Nets star is unreliable. He opted to sit out since the start of the campaign and has not budged in his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. This, in turn, hurts the Nets’ chances this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

We'll have to wait and see how this pans out, but the swap between Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving seems a bit far-fetched.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh