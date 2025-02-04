"Luka Doncic is Kim Kardashian" - Ex-Timberwolves guard skeptical of Lakers and Mavericks' true intentions behind blockbuster trade

NBA fans around the world were shocked by a league-altering trade that sent Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers. The Lakers added Doncic, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick.

LA also gave up big man Jalen Hood-Schifino, who went to the Utah Jazz, along with two second-round picks. The Lakers will pair up Doncic alongside LeBron James as they plan for both the immediate and long-term future.

On Monday's episode of Gilbert Arenas' podcast "Gil's Arena," former Minnesota Timberwolves guard Rashad McCants had some questions regarding the trade.

"It's so disappointing," McCants started. "But the writing was on the walls. Luka's Kim Kardashian. He's free and we don't know why. You got all the qualities, why would (Dallas) just give something so precious up so easily? Why did you want to get rid of it? Why would I want it?

McCants also questioned why the Lakers, who are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, gave up their best defender, Anthony Davis, for a known defensive liability in Luka Doncic. He also questioned why the Mavericks would trade one of the best young stars in the NBA for an aging Davis.

Luka Doncic sidelined with calf strain, Lakers debut pushed back

Luka Doncic has been ruled out of the Lakers' matchup versus the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. Doncic has been out since the Mavericks' Christmas Day matchup versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, during which he suffered a calf strain.

The Lakers expect Doncic to return before the NBA breaks for All-Star weekend on Friday, Feb. 14. The five-time All-NBA guard could make his Lakers debut on Thursday versus Golden State.

LA is in the midst of one of their best stretches of the season, winning eight of the last 10 games. The Lakers enter Tuesday's matchup versus the Clippers on a two-game winning streak, coming off a 128-112 victory over the New York Knicks before landing Doncic on Saturday.

