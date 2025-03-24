"LA is better when you are here": Trey Jemison III warms girlfriend Alex Jean Glover's heart with loving comment after 5-game home stand

Shortly after being waived by the New Orleans Pelicans in January, Trey Jemison landed a two-way contract with the LA Lakers. As he continues this new chapter of his young career, he had a heartwarming exchange with his girlfriend on social media.

Ad

As the regular season comes to a close, the Lakers found themselves with a five-game home stand at Crypto.com Arena. With the team being in LA for a week, Jemison's girlfriend Alex Jean Glover decided to come to town to visit.

At the conclusion of her stay, Glover posted numerous photos on Instagram from her stay. One included her and Trey Jemison on the Lakers' court. The second-year big man was found in the comment section with a thoughtful response about her coming to town.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"LA is better when you are here!"

Jemison's comment

During her time in LA, Glover got to see Jemison in action. He made an appearance during one game of this home stand. On a night when the Lakers were vastly shorthanded against the Milwaukee Bucks, he logged 16 minutes. In that time, Jemison recorded four points and five rebounds.

Ad

It is unknown how long the two have been together, but both have deep roots in athletics. While attending college at SMU, Glover was a member of the women's volleyball team.

Trey Jemison posts series of photos recapping early LA Lakers tenure

Shortly after he landed on the LA Lakers, Trey Jemison found himself on one of the most talked about teams in the NBA. As he continues his time on one of the league's most historic franchises, the young center took to Instagram to document his experiences.

Ad

Jemison is rather active on social media, where he posts an array of things. Among the more recent things he put up were pictures from the Lakers' recent string of games. It included snapshots of him with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, along with a recent link-up with some of his former teammates.

Ad

In need of depth at the center position, the Lakers took a flier on Trey Jemison to see if he could be a productive role player at a team-friendly price. Through his first 16 appearances, he is averaging 3.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks.

After going undrafted last year, Jemison has had to fight for an opportunity to land on an NBA roster. He's had chances to showcase his talents with multiple teams but has yet to find a long-term home in the league.

Across his first two seasons, Jemison has already suited up for four different franchises. That said, his time with the Lakers has by far been the most important. If he can perform well on such a high-profile team, it could result in him landing a contract in LA or elsewhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback