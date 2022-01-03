“LA could have big things in store” - Dave McMenamin says the LA Lakers cannot be ruled of contention because of LeBron James

The LA Lakers hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on New Year's Eve and won with a blowout victory, all thanks to their talisman LeBron James. The small forward had just celebrated his 37th birthday with family and featured for only 29 minutes. Despite his age, he has consistently shown he can still perform at the highest level.

He proved this yet again as he registered 43 points and 14 rebounds, all under 30 minutes of game time. LBJ also recorded four assists, two steals and blocks each with no turnovers. It was an MVP-caliber performance by all means.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter This 7-game stretch for LeBron has been next-level:



👑 36.0 PPG, 58.0% FG

👑 First Laker with 7 straight 30-point games since Kobe (2012)

ESPN writer Dave McMenamin has rekindled confidence in the Lakers. He stated that the franchise is still very much a contender if the performance of the 37-year old LeBron James on New Year's Eve is anything to go by. McMenamin said:

"If 2022 goes anything for the Los Angeles Lakers like LeBron James' first game since turning 37, L.A. could have big things in store."

LeBron James and the LA Lakers cannot be ruled out just yet

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against CJ Elleby #16 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on December 31, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The peak age for NBA players is estimated to be around 28 years of age. But it most certainly seems like LeBron James is the exception. It is expected that as a player grows older, his skills and quality recedes, the reverse is the case with the four-time NBA champion.

With his performance against the Trailer Blazers, LeBron James becomes the oldest player in NBA history to record 40+ points in under 30 minutes, since Larry Bird at age 35. He's also the oldest player to record at least 40 points and 14 rebounds in a single game.

On his performance, LBJ said that sometimes it is okay to remind others that one's still got it and can play at the highest level. James said:

"I literally try to prepare my mind and my body and my soul on how I can stay young in a young man's game. Sometimes you do have to remind people that you can still do what you do at a high level, and I've just been blessed, very blessed and continue to put the work in. Because that's what it all boils down to. It boils down to putting the work in and everything else will take care of itself."

LeBron James went on to reveal that it is unlike him to go on the court and hope to sink a few shots regardless of his age. The veteran said his approach is to go out in every game and try to be very efficient.

"I'm not a guy that just goes out and just sees if I can jack a bunch of shots. I want to be efficient every single night or anytime I'm playing. So as long as the streak I've been on, as far as my scoring, I've been extremely efficient as well. I take way more pride in that than the scoring. That's just who I am as a basketball player."

The LA Lakers are currently seventh in the Western Conference with a 18-19 record this season. Putting together a string of wins is of paramount importance to the side. However, they will have to figure out a way around their over-reliance on LeBron James if they aspire to be serious contenders.

