LA Clippers 111-117 Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell drops 37 points in scintillating performance, outplays Kawhi Leonard and Paul George; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 2 | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The Utah Jazz survived a late rally by the LA Clippers to secure a 117-111 victory in Game 2 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs semifinals series.
Donovan Mitchell was once again the star of the game, as he scored 37 points to help put the LA Clippers away. With the defense collapsing on the two-time All-Star, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert took turns nailing clutch shots in the fourth quarter. Their efforts gave the Utah Jazz the win and a 2-0 lead in the series.
Kawhi Leonard registered 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting, while Paul George was able to shake off his poor shooting in the first half to finish the game with 27 points. However, Reggie Jackson was the best player for the LA Clippers. He brought the team to the brink of a win with 29 points until the Utah Jazz closed the door on them with great defense.
Donovan Mitchell stays hot for Utah Jazz
After securing 45 points in the first game of the series, Donovan Mitchell continued to score in the first half of Game 2.
The 6-foot-1 dynamo shot 11-of-16 from the field and 5-of-8 from three in the first half alone. He had 27 points and seemed to be on his way to a 50-point game.
LA Clippers came storming back in the second half
Reggie Jackson helped the LA Clippers overcome a 21-point deficit in the third quarter while the entire team started to play excellent defense on the Utah Jazz. Coach Quin Snyder's squad suddenly switched from sharing the basketball to one-on-one plays.
LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue went to a zone defense that stifled the once hot-shooting Utah Jazz.
Utah Jazz answer back midway through the 4th quarter
After the LA Clippers took a 101-99 lead in the fourth quarter, the Utah Jazz used a 14-2 run to retake the advantage.
The raucous crowd cheered loudly as their team answered the challenge from the Clippers with a decisive finish.
The LA Clippers nearly pulled off a win but came up short in the end. Twitter had a lot to say once again about their plight.
The series will shift to Los Angeles for Game 3 as the LA Clippers will try to avoid a 0-3 hole from which they may never recover. The game is set for Saturday, with the Utah Jazz comfortably ahead in the series.
