LA Clippers 111-117 Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell drops 37 points in scintillating performance, outplays Kawhi Leonard and Paul George; here's how Twitter reacted to Game 2 | 2021 NBA Playoffs Round 2

The Utah Jazz survived a late rally by the LA Clippers to secure a 117-111 victory in Game 2 of their 2021 NBA Playoffs semifinals series.

Donovan Mitchell was once again the star of the game, as he scored 37 points to help put the LA Clippers away. With the defense collapsing on the two-time All-Star, Joe Ingles, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert took turns nailing clutch shots in the fourth quarter. Their efforts gave the Utah Jazz the win and a 2-0 lead in the series.

Kawhi Leonard registered 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting, while Paul George was able to shake off his poor shooting in the first half to finish the game with 27 points. However, Reggie Jackson was the best player for the LA Clippers. He brought the team to the brink of a win with 29 points until the Utah Jazz closed the door on them with great defense.

Donovan Mitchell stays hot for Utah Jazz

After securing 45 points in the first game of the series, Donovan Mitchell continued to score in the first half of Game 2.

The 6-foot-1 dynamo shot 11-of-16 from the field and 5-of-8 from three in the first half alone. He had 27 points and seemed to be on his way to a 50-point game.

Donovan Mitchell is for realz. Actual footage of him in the 1st half #LACvsUTA pic.twitter.com/UHQwEBIWxH — Cody5eva (@TVcody) June 11, 2021

Donovan Mitchell is about to go for 60 and make HIS case for Best Player on the Planet. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 11, 2021

I think it’s about time to kill the narrative that the Clippers have elite wing defenders. Whether it’s Luka or Donovan Mitchell, everybody eats. https://t.co/QJ5kuiUCHv — Myck Miller (@MyckMiller) June 11, 2021

Playoff Mitchell >>> THIS LEAGUE https://t.co/vhZOa5gLp2 — Damon Turbitt (@turbittabc27) June 11, 2021

Donovan Mitchell had 27 in the first half 😤



(Via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/G63gR9EJIr — Stadium (@Stadium) June 11, 2021

LA Clippers came storming back in the second half

Reggie Jackson #1 drives into Royce O'Neale #23

Reggie Jackson helped the LA Clippers overcome a 21-point deficit in the third quarter while the entire team started to play excellent defense on the Utah Jazz. Coach Quin Snyder's squad suddenly switched from sharing the basketball to one-on-one plays.

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue went to a zone defense that stifled the once hot-shooting Utah Jazz.

Reggie Jackson fouled out with nine points in Game 1. Tonight, he has 14 of his 19 points in the third quarter alone and is keeping the Clippers alive. Utah's lead is down to 82-76. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 11, 2021

The zone has completely flipped the game. Utah's had maybe two good possessions against it, and one was a Favors missed layup. The Jazz lead is down to 82-76....3:33 remaining in the third quarter....The Clippers have something that works — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) June 11, 2021

The @LAClippers have trimmed the @utahjazz 21 point lead to just 6 with 3:33 left in the third quarter.



Jazz look a little timid as Donovan Mitchell hasn't been getting into the paint. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/X5Wzlel65D — KSL Sports (@kslsports) June 11, 2021

Jazz fans watching their lead slowly slip away pic.twitter.com/dTQMZiXVL8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2021

Utah Jazz answer back midway through the 4th quarter

After the LA Clippers took a 101-99 lead in the fourth quarter, the Utah Jazz used a 14-2 run to retake the advantage.

The raucous crowd cheered loudly as their team answered the challenge from the Clippers with a decisive finish.

The Jazz have made 20 three-pointers, tied for the most in a playoff game in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/r2M53wFnlA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 11, 2021

Jazz put Kennard in pick and roll. Kennard was trying everything to not let O'Neale set the screen. Eventually he does, no show, Mitchell turns the corner and finishes. pic.twitter.com/Sm5E1Lzeen — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) June 11, 2021

Rudy Gobert just flat out changes the game for the Jazz. They are one of the toughest teams defensively, and few of their main players are great individual defenders. But Gobert makes everyone better, and they just play unified team defense — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) June 11, 2021

Donovan Mitchell becomes the first Jazz player with 35 points in back-to-back playoff games since Karl Malone in 1988. pic.twitter.com/el8dxNLoMx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 11, 2021

The Jazz have never lost a best-of-seven series when leading 2-0. (8-0) — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) June 11, 2021

Looking through the timeline and seeing all that Jazz love is such a foreign thing for me 😭😂 https://t.co/VvisIA0iTI — Paolo del Rosario (@paodelrosario) June 11, 2021

The LA Clippers nearly pulled off a win but came up short in the end. Twitter had a lot to say once again about their plight.

Muscles tense up differently in the playoffs. Greatest three-point shooting regular season team doesn't matter once the bigger lights are on. Seen it numerous times in the last decade of watching the Clippers in person. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 11, 2021

Marcus Morris: 1/14 from three in Games 1 & 2.



Absolutely brutal for the Clippers. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 11, 2021

Really tough for the Clippers to lose Game 2. Typically, the zone adjustment is most effective in the first game that it's used. Offenses tend to adjust well once they've had time to look at it on tape. The Clippers played one of their best cards and still lost. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) June 11, 2021

You can’t spell “0-2 hole” without the Los Angels Clippers. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) June 11, 2021

CLIPPERS HAD 'EM. UP 2 WITH 6:37 LEFT. MISSED FIVE STRAIGHT THREES (3 OF THOSE BY MARCUS MORRIS). JUST MADE ME SICK. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 11, 2021

The series will shift to Los Angeles for Game 3 as the LA Clippers will try to avoid a 0-3 hole from which they may never recover. The game is set for Saturday, with the Utah Jazz comfortably ahead in the series.

Dear reader, could you please take a short, 30-second survey to help us improve and give you better NBA/basketball coverage on our site? Here's the link for it.

Also Read: 5 Players who recorded 15+ points, 15+ assists and 0 turnovers in an NBA Playoffs game

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh