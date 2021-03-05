LA Clippers 117-119 Washington Wizards: Twitter shocked as Russell Westbrook leads comeback victory

The Washington Wizards secured a narrow home victory against the shorthanded LA Clippers on Thursday night, improving to 14-20 in the 2020-21 season. The Wizards had trouble creating offense at times, but their defense held strong to secure a three-point victory.
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal starred in the victory, shocking the Clippers with a comeback in the final minutes. The Wizards went on an 11-0 run during crunch time, securing a much-needed win before the break.
The LA Clippers were without Paul George, who was a late omission due to "dizziness." The Clippers still fought strong but were unable to hold off the Washington Wizards' offense for the full 48 minutes.
With the victory, the Wizards remain in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Clippers, on the other hand, fell to fourth place in the Western Conference with the loss.
The Washington Wizards outscored the LA Clippers in the first quarter but would lose the lead until late in the fourth. Bradley Beal led all scorers with 31 points, but Russell Westbrook's double-double stole the spotlight. The duo combined for 60 points tonight and were solely responsible for over half of the Wizards' offense.
The LA Clippers had a very good fight in the final seconds, hitting some clutch baskets to bring themselves within striking distance. In the end, it was a clutch free-throw from Rui Hachimura and a solid defensive possession that closed out the game.
