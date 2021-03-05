LA Clippers 117-119 Washington Wizards: Twitter shocked as Russell Westbrook leads comeback victory

The Washington Wizards secured a narrow home victory against the shorthanded LA Clippers on Thursday night, improving to 14-20 in the 2020-21 season. The Wizards had trouble creating offense at times, but their defense held strong to secure a three-point victory.

Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal starred in the victory, shocking the Clippers with a comeback in the final minutes. The Wizards went on an 11-0 run during crunch time, securing a much-needed win before the break.

The LA Clippers were without Paul George, who was a late omission due to "dizziness." The Clippers still fought strong but were unable to hold off the Washington Wizards' offense for the full 48 minutes.

With the victory, the Wizards remain in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Clippers, on the other hand, fell to fourth place in the Western Conference with the loss.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Washington Wizards' narrow victory:

state of being a wizards fan: pic.twitter.com/lTcZo4SYnc — 𝘽𝙧𝙞. 🎲 (@DMVBRIANNN) March 5, 2021

Wizards Win

Russ doing his magic with another franchise

Passing OKC to help our draft odds pic.twitter.com/032DGorJLX — everyone is hurt szn (@PizzafaceJake) March 5, 2021

Clippers missing Paul George. They haven't scored in close to four minutes. Wizards on a 11-0 run — King of DC Sports (@dcsportsking) March 5, 2021

The Clippers and Lakers after both getting hit with injuries pic.twitter.com/gS3zR3sTCX — Kawhi.Universe (@UniverseKawhi) March 4, 2021

Luke Kennard has 6 points in 5 minutes, and every Clipper fan feels like a proud parent right now — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) March 5, 2021

The Washington Wizards outscored the LA Clippers in the first quarter but would lose the lead until late in the fourth. Bradley Beal led all scorers with 31 points, but Russell Westbrook's double-double stole the spotlight. The duo combined for 60 points tonight and were solely responsible for over half of the Wizards' offense.

Here are more reactions to the wild finish in Washington:

Wizards have outscored Clippers 42-26 over the last 13:28 of this game. It's tied at 87 entering the fourth quarter.



We're going to see if Clippers have it together in crunch time -- they've had enough repetitions this week — Law Murray 🌍 (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 5, 2021

Wizards fans rn: pic.twitter.com/6E5Rgf1Ch0 — Random Russ Fan (@RussRandom) March 5, 2021

Wizards close out a game challenge pic.twitter.com/FtPZgJi5IP — 𝓕𝓾𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻𝓢𝓩𝓝 (@Sad_DC_Fan) March 5, 2021

Wizards just keep my blood pressure up...SMH — StacyisPraying (@shesforRussy) March 5, 2021

The Wizards when asked to close out a game smoothly pic.twitter.com/MDK6FqHEU8 — ً (@TDEAmari) March 5, 2021

The LA Clippers had a very good fight in the final seconds, hitting some clutch baskets to bring themselves within striking distance. In the end, it was a clutch free-throw from Rui Hachimura and a solid defensive possession that closed out the game.

Here are more reactions from the Washington Wizards' clutch victory:

So the good news: the Wizards correctly took the foul up by 3.

The bad news: it's a flagrant pic.twitter.com/eSd0WwNYVT — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) March 5, 2021

CLUTCH. NOTHING BUT CLUTCH. WIZARDS TWITTER HOW WE FEELINNNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/ucBreuSTYw — Evan Johnson (@thevoiceofevan) March 5, 2021

The clippers are a bad basketball team right now. Stop sugarcoating it. Lost 3 in a row, all winnable. Bad coaching, bad play from their stars when it mattered most. — Jesse Beer (@TheJesseBeer) March 5, 2021