LA Clippers 118-108 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter erupts as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combine to outperform Luka Doncic and co. in Game 3

The LA Clippers cut down a 19-point deficit in the first quarter to register a 118-108 comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 at American Airlines Center on Friday night.
They were much better defensively and had most of their role players, especially Marcus Morris Sr., knock down crucial threes late in the game to hold onto a win. Star duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had massive outings, scoring 36 and 29 points respectively.
The LA Clippers shot 57.9% from the field to Mavericks 44.2% and missed just one of their 18 free-throw attempts to seal the win.
Luka Doncic waged a lone war for the Dallas Mavericks, tallying 44 points, nine assists and as many rebounds on the night. However, he shot just 7-of-13 from the free-throw line.
The Mavericks failed to keep up the pressure in the first half and ended up losing their first game this season after leading in the first quarter.
Dallas Mavericks suffer after poor outings from role players
The Dallas Mavericks' major setback in the game was Luka Doncic not getting enough support from the rest of the crew. No other player apart from the Slovenian managed to score more than 15 points on the night.
Kristaps Porzingis continued to disappoint in the series, tallying just 9 points and 3 rebounds.
Twitterati was highly appreciative of Doncic's efforts despite the loss, here are some of the best tweets about him.
LA Clippers prove they are here to compete; string together one of their finest playoff performances
The LA Clippers improved every aspect of their game they failed to capitalize on in Games 1 and 2. They came out swinging and shot much better from the three-point line and were also solid defensively.
Their role players stepped up to the occasion, which proved to be of great help to stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Here are the best Twitter reactions for the LA Clippers on their fightback.
The LA Clippers will be pumped after this win and will be keen to carry this momentum onto Game 4 on Sunday before heading back to the Staples Center for Game 5. That would help them level the series at 2-2, which would put tremendous pressure on the young Dallas Mavericks side, who thoroughly outperformed in Friday's matchup.