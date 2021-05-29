LA Clippers 118-108 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter erupts as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard combine to outperform Luka Doncic and co. in Game 3

The LA Clippers cut down a 19-point deficit in the first quarter to register a 118-108 comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 at American Airlines Center on Friday night.

They were much better defensively and had most of their role players, especially Marcus Morris Sr., knock down crucial threes late in the game to hold onto a win. Star duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had massive outings, scoring 36 and 29 points respectively.

The LA Clippers shot 57.9% from the field to Mavericks 44.2% and missed just one of their 18 free-throw attempts to seal the win.

Luka Doncic waged a lone war for the Dallas Mavericks, tallying 44 points, nine assists and as many rebounds on the night. However, he shot just 7-of-13 from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks failed to keep up the pressure in the first half and ended up losing their first game this season after leading in the first quarter.

Dallas Mavericks suffer after poor outings from role players

The Dallas Mavericks' major setback in the game was Luka Doncic not getting enough support from the rest of the crew. No other player apart from the Slovenian managed to score more than 15 points on the night.

Kristaps Porzingis continued to disappoint in the series, tallying just 9 points and 3 rebounds.

The Clippers everytime Kristaps Porzingis gets the ball: #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/cRFrlEvxH3 — Carlton Banks’ Burner Account (@banksburner25) May 29, 2021

Porzingis has delivered the most clutch Clippers performance in their playoff history — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) May 29, 2021

Luka Doncic looking for help from his teammates vs. the Clippers pic.twitter.com/O5fnINiMWW — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 29, 2021

Twitterati was highly appreciative of Doncic's efforts despite the loss, here are some of the best tweets about him.

Luka Doncic everytime he plays the Clippers pic.twitter.com/p1kAbNVG6D — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 29, 2021

Clippers defenders when Luka brings the ball up the court pic.twitter.com/DB6ueQmWAY — kyle (@knicks_tape99) May 29, 2021

The Clippers every time Luka touches the ball #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/nMzpf4YL1f — Araali Anthony (@joelanthony23) May 29, 2021

LA Clippers prove they are here to compete; string together one of their finest playoff performances

The LA Clippers improved every aspect of their game they failed to capitalize on in Games 1 and 2. They came out swinging and shot much better from the three-point line and were also solid defensively.

Their role players stepped up to the occasion, which proved to be of great help to stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Here are the best Twitter reactions for the LA Clippers on their fightback.

Going into this 4th quarter looking at Clippers fans like pic.twitter.com/YUs6PBu7Zb — America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) May 29, 2021

Finally, down 30-11 tonight, the Clippers got sick and tired and played angry the way the Mavericks have been. The Clippers finally fought back, fought fire with fire. And finally, Ty Lue let Rondo play the entire 4th quarter and close the deal. Thank you, Playoff Rondo. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 29, 2021

Well there will be no Clippers slander tonight. And there shouldn't be. Once Marcus Morris starts zipping you up it's time to go back to the drawing board. — America is musty (@DragonflyJonez) May 29, 2021

The Clippers come back from down 19 and beat the Mavs 118-108! pic.twitter.com/btodYG11RE — Clips Nation (@clipsnation) May 29, 2021

Very impressive comeback win here for @Yg_Trece and the Clippers after some withering criticism and pressure the last 72 hours. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 29, 2021

Huge road win for the Clippers tonight!!! They can’t relax tho because this next one is a MUST! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 29, 2021

Welcome to the playoffs, LA Clippers. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) May 29, 2021

Clippers take Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/SxQUi1Nexw — FanSided (@FanSided) May 29, 2021

THAT'S THE MARCUS MORRIS THE CLIPPERS NEED. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) May 29, 2021

THE CLIPPERS OVERCOME A 19 POINT DEFICIT AND TAKE THE SERIES WITH THE DALLAS MAVERICKS TO 2-1. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) May 29, 2021

The LA Clippers will be pumped after this win and will be keen to carry this momentum onto Game 4 on Sunday before heading back to the Staples Center for Game 5. That would help them level the series at 2-2, which would put tremendous pressure on the young Dallas Mavericks side, who thoroughly outperformed in Friday's matchup.