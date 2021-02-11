LA Clippers 119-112 Minnesota Timberwolves: Twitter goes wild as Kawhi Leonard drops 36 points in comeback victory

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard put his full arsenal on display against the Minnesota Timberwolves as his side secured a 119-112 victory on Wednesday. Following his 36-point outburst, the Clippers improved to 18-8 on the season.

With the LA Lakers sitting in first place, the LA Clippers were in must-win territory against a struggling Timberwolves team. Kawhi Leonard answered the call of duty, shooting 47% from the field and playing outstanding defense all night.

KAT is back!



After missing the last 13 games due to COVID-19 recovery, Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to return for the Timberwolves tonight vs. the Clippers.



(via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/Dko8mO4dvc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the court after missing nearly a full month due to COVID-19 regulations. He finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

LA Clippers overcome halftime deficit to outlast the Minnesota Timberwolves

The LA Clippers were trailing by 6 points at halftime but quickly erased the deficit with their fast-paced offense and heads-up defense.

Kawhi Leonard did not do all of the scoring for the Clippers, however, with Lou Williams collecting 27 points on an impressive 67% shooting.

The Minnesota Timberwolves showed signs of life with a few offensive spurts, but nothing they tried could overcome the solid play of the Clippers. The Timberwolves lost the rebounding battle and the scoring battle, falling to 6-19 on the season.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kawhi Leonard's big night:

The thing is ... Kawhi is gonna get his regardless. Need more offense out there to keep up. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 11, 2021

I’m buying Kawhi and Steph MVP stock https://t.co/hxQUrxJ09d — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) February 10, 2021

Kawhi Leonard has bounced back really well from the two-game struggles. Even better to see Lou Williams' return to form the last few games as well. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 11, 2021

Kawhi Leonard pass to Patrick Beverley, TOUCHDOWN 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/ePW9uhrnoh — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) February 11, 2021

Kawhi tonight



36 points

8 rebounds

5 assist

2 steals

1 block

13-25 FG

5-6 3PT



How is Kawhi not top 3 in MVP race? — Klaw2017MVP (@KlawSwipe) February 11, 2021

As many teams in the league have come to find out, Kawhi Leonard is a scoring machine. The former San Diego State star is averaging a team-leading 26 points per game, creating space on command with physicality and finesse.

Here are more Twitter reactions to the LA Clippers' 18th victory:

Plz get Kawhi a Point guard plz pic.twitter.com/H5j1hphiLt — 🇬🇭 (@ChiTown_Eazy) February 11, 2021

Clippers were 8.5 point favorites. 😱 pic.twitter.com/p3B1kQOQAl — Ultra Sports (@ultrasportslv) February 11, 2021

Seeing the entire clippers team make a point to get to Towns after the game.... these guys know what he’s lost this year and what he brings to the sport. I just love the compassion and empathy our guys have. — 💎✋🏾Chad Pedro🤚🏾💎 (@ChadPedro) February 11, 2021

Reggie Jackson refused to pass Kawhi the ball and then turned it over 😂



Chauncey Billups pulled him aside after pic.twitter.com/H2PTOqPr8e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2021

The LA Clippers will go on the road to play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, February 12th. The Clippers offense seems to be meshing, and they can make a deep playoff run with their talented roster.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a day off before traveling to Charlotte to battle with LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

Here are more Twitter reactions to the LA Clippers' win:

Kawhi to Reggie Jackson in the locker room after the game: pic.twitter.com/JNDpKHSqRY — BIG CRIP LUFFY (@katisu_Sempai) February 11, 2021

Patrick Beverley said he expects Terance Mann to play like he has.



"If he don't, I'ma be on his ass." — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) February 11, 2021

Best 4th quarter I’ve seen in a while from Kawhi — Jay (@feeling3000) February 11, 2021

If you had Clippers -8.5, Malik Beasley owes you some money pic.twitter.com/yONBdG3srY — Big Man On Basketball (@BigManOnBB) February 11, 2021