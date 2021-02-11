LA Clippers 119-112 Minnesota Timberwolves: Twitter goes wild as Kawhi Leonard drops 36 points in comeback victory

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard put his full arsenal on display against the Minnesota Timberwolves as his side secured a 119-112 victory on Wednesday. Following his 36-point outburst, the Clippers improved to 18-8 on the season.
With the LA Lakers sitting in first place, the LA Clippers were in must-win territory against a struggling Timberwolves team. Kawhi Leonard answered the call of duty, shooting 47% from the field and playing outstanding defense all night.
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the court after missing nearly a full month due to COVID-19 regulations. He finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.
LA Clippers overcome halftime deficit to outlast the Minnesota Timberwolves
The LA Clippers were trailing by 6 points at halftime but quickly erased the deficit with their fast-paced offense and heads-up defense.
Kawhi Leonard did not do all of the scoring for the Clippers, however, with Lou Williams collecting 27 points on an impressive 67% shooting.
The Minnesota Timberwolves showed signs of life with a few offensive spurts, but nothing they tried could overcome the solid play of the Clippers. The Timberwolves lost the rebounding battle and the scoring battle, falling to 6-19 on the season.
As many teams in the league have come to find out, Kawhi Leonard is a scoring machine. The former San Diego State star is averaging a team-leading 26 points per game, creating space on command with physicality and finesse.
The LA Clippers will go on the road to play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, February 12th. The Clippers offense seems to be meshing, and they can make a deep playoff run with their talented roster.
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have a day off before traveling to Charlotte to battle with LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
