LA Clippers 120-124 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter explodes as the Nets' big three inspires them to victory in crunch time

The Brooklyn Nets' trio of superstars were on full display at the Barclays Center tonight, taking down the West-leading LA Clippers in a very close battle.

The Nets were led offensively by Kyrie Irving, but each member of the "big three" made huge contributions to the victory down the stretch.

The LA Clippers led for most of the game but allowed the Nets to hang around just long enough to heat up. In the fourth quarter, the Brooklyn Nets outscored the Clippers 36-30 with a 13-0 run around the 8-minute mark.

Brooklyn Nets' big three outlast West-leading LA Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets improved to 14-9 with the victory

The game's leading scorer was Kyrie Irving, who finished with 37 points on 65% shooting. He was absolutely locked-in from start to finish, and his intensity drove his teammates to keep fighting.

Both teams fought very hard, with the LA Clippers nearly making a late comeback in the final seconds. The Clippers' leading scorer was Kawhi Leonard, who finished with 33 points in the four-point loss. They are now tied with the Lakers for first place in the Pacific division of the Western Conference, falling to 16-6 with the loss.

The trio of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden combined for most of the Brooklyn Nets' offense, tallying 90 points with 16 assists and 25 rebounds. When the "big three" is on, very few defenses can stop them. This team could be finding some chemistry as they assimilate into this new system and hunt for an NBA title.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Brooklyn Nets' nail-biter against the LA Clippers:

I could watch these teams play every night. Nets vs Clippers. All-time shotmaking. KD, Kyrie, Harden. Kawhi, PG. I just sit and shake my head. This is a privilege. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 3, 2021

Advertisement

A huge three from Paul George cuts the Nets' lead to 118-117 here in Barclays Center with 14 seconds remaining.



The Nets had led by 10 with just under two minutes remaining. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 3, 2021

With the victory, the Brooklyn Nets improve to 14-9 overall on the season and will hope that this win drives them in the right direction moving forward.

The Nets now have sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, sitting two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here are more reactions from Twitter on the Brooklyn Nets' close win:

Advertisement

First Clippers loss with PG and Kawhi both playing since Jan. 8. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) February 3, 2021

From NetsPR

James Harden (20 points, 13 assists, 10 rebounds) has recorded his fourth triple-double in nine games as a Net.



Harden is just the second player in franchise history to register four or more triple-doubles in a season, joining Jason Kidd (seven different seasons). — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) February 3, 2021

With their spirits high, the Brooklyn Nets will now host the Toronto Raptors on February 5th after a two-day break.

The LA Clippers will get no break and immediately head to Cleveland for their 6th-straight road game on February 3rd.