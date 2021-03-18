LA Clippers 89-105 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter erupts as Luka Doncic puts up a dazzling 42-point game

Fans in attendance at the American Airlines Center witnessed some Luka Magic on Wednesday as the Dallas Mavericks dominated the LA Clippers 105-89. Rick Carlisle's men bounced back from a 10-point loss against the same opponents to claim the regular season series 2-1.

Luka Doncic was phenomenal as his 42 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals helped the Dallas Mavericks to a comfortable win. Paul George led the scoring for the LA Clippers with 28 points but his effort went in vain.

Dallas Mavericks control the majority of the game

It was a fairly neck-and-neck affair to start things but the LA Clippers enjoyed the early advantage. Luka Doncic then decided switched on the afterburners in the second quarter and the Dallas Mavericks took charge of the game.

Doncic had 22 points in the first half itself but continued with his nifty moves after the break to bring up his fourth 40-point game of the season. Only Joel Embiid and Damian Lillard have five. The Slovenian also sealed the win with an epic behind-the-back dribble to get rid of Paul George before sinking a floater.

Doncic had help from his teammates as well as each of the five starters for the Dallas Mavericks finished in double-figures. Kristaps Porzingis struggled from the field but still managed a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. The spotlight was still on Luka who just loves to turn up against the LA Clippers.

LA Clippers fail to fight back into the game

It was a mixed night for Paul George who was tormented by Luka Doncic defensively but he also knocked down timely baskets to keep the LA Clippers in touching distance. The Dallas Mavericks kept chipping away at the other end though and eventually ran away with a convincing win.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Kawhi Leonard was largely inefficient on both ends of the court. The Klaw's defense has subpar and he only managed 20 points on 9-of-21 shooting. Things are looking glum for the LA Clippers who've now lost 11 games since the beginning of February.

