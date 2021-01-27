LA Clippers 99-108 Atlanta Hawks: Twitter goes wild over Trae Young 2nd half takeover

The LA Clippers took their 7-game win streak on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks with a chance to tie the LA Lakers for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Clippers were unsuccessful however, falling to the Hawks behind a huge performance from young star Trae Young.

The Clippers looked strong in the first half, outscoring the Hawks 48-43 at the break. Strong performances from Serge Ibaka and Reggie Jackson kept the Clippers within striking distance, but they were unable to slow down Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young leads Atlanta Hawks over LA Clippers with 2nd half outburst

Trae Young led all scorers with 38 points

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young found his stroke tonight with a clutch 38-point performance to lift his team over the LA Clippers. The 22-year-old is usually at his best from beyond the three point line, but did most of his damage from inside 20 feet tonight.

The Hawks got strong showings out of Clint Capela and De'Andre Hunter as well, with Capela recording a game-high 19 rebounds and controlling the paint. Trae Young's 38 points tonight marks the 3rd straight night of scoring 38 or more, tallying 43 and 38 in his previous two games.

The LA Clippers were unfortunately without their stars tonight, missing Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverley for COVID contact tracing.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Hawks' come-from-behind victory:

Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2021

John Collins likes that Trae Young 3 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/WAqUdPVNhl — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) January 27, 2021

Clippers had kept Trae Young scoreless from 3 all game until these last minutes of the third quarter, when he hits two in a row. Limiting ATL from 3 had kept LAC in this game. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) January 27, 2021

Once Trae Young was able to find a rhythm, the Atlanta Hawks' offense responded as a unit with a barrage of baskets in the 2nd half. With just over 2 minutes remaining in the game, Young hit a three-pointer from the logo at half court to extend the Hawks' lead to 11 points and essentially putting the game away.

Here's more reactions from Twitter from the Hawks' win over the LA Clippers:

Trae Young with the DAGGER against the Clippers... that was cold. pic.twitter.com/taGQk2PIwo — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 27, 2021

Trae Young tonight:



38 PTS

4 AST

3 REB

52 FG%



Ice Trae. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/3DgLIl2Zhi — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 27, 2021

Trae Young with CASUAL 38 points tonight and finally looking like that ELITE Player that we know him to be!!! Keep going young fella @TheTraeYoung 🔥👊🏾💯 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 27, 2021

With the win, the Atlanta Hawks improved to 9-8 on the season. They will go on to play the "Big Three" of the Brooklyn Nets tomorrow night as they hope to keep their positive momentum.

The LA Clippers fell to 13-5 with the loss, and will go on the road to play the Miami Heat on Thursday, January 28th. The Clippers have been surpassed by the Utah Jazz for 2nd place in the Western Conference standings, but will hope to return to full strength soon and fight for the top spot.