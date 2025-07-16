LA Clippers depth chart after landing Bradley Beal in blockbuster move

Clippers fans might be the happiest this offseason, as Bradley Beal is LA-bound to play for them. On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the blue and white LA team on a two-year, $11 million deal once he clears waivers.

Many fans and analysts anticipated this after weeks of Beal being rumored to the Clippers. However, now that it has happened, Clippers fans can look forward to having one of the best squads in the Western Conference.

After acquiring John Collins in a blockbuster three-team trade involving the Jazz and the Heat, the Clippers were lacking an All-Star caliber shooting guard in their star-studded lineup. Beal's arrival fills that hole and makes them one of the few teams to have All-Star caliber players at every position.

Let us take a look at the Clippers' depth chart after Bradley Beal joins their ranks.

POS STARTER 2ND 3RD Point Guard James Harden Kris Dunn

Shooting Guard Bradley Beal Bogdan Bogdanovic James Harden Small Forward Derrick Jones Jr. Bogdan Bogdanovic Kawhi Leonard Power Forward Kawhi Leonard John Collins Nicolas Batum Center Ivica Zubac Brook Lopez

Bradley Beal had a decent showing with the Suns last season. He averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 49.7 percent shooting from the field.

Given the Clippers' current roster, Beal is expected to fit in smoothly with his new teammates.

