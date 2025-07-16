LA Clippers depth chart after landing Bradley Beal in blockbuster move

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 16, 2025 18:11 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
LA Clippers depth chart after landing Bradley Beal in blockbuster move. (Image Source: Imagn)

Clippers fans might be the happiest this offseason, as Bradley Beal is LA-bound to play for them. On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Beal has agreed to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns and plans to join the blue and white LA team on a two-year, $11 million deal once he clears waivers.

Many fans and analysts anticipated this after weeks of Beal being rumored to the Clippers. However, now that it has happened, Clippers fans can look forward to having one of the best squads in the Western Conference.

After acquiring John Collins in a blockbuster three-team trade involving the Jazz and the Heat, the Clippers were lacking an All-Star caliber shooting guard in their star-studded lineup. Beal's arrival fills that hole and makes them one of the few teams to have All-Star caliber players at every position.

Let us take a look at the Clippers' depth chart after Bradley Beal joins their ranks.

POS
STARTER
2ND
3RD
Point Guard
James HardenKris Dunn
Shooting Guard
Bradley BealBogdan BogdanovicJames Harden
Small Forward
Derrick Jones Jr.Bogdan BogdanovicKawhi Leonard
Power Forward
Kawhi Leonard
John Collins
Nicolas Batum
Center
Ivica ZubacBrook Lopez
Bradley Beal had a decent showing with the Suns last season. He averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 49.7 percent shooting from the field.

Given the Clippers' current roster, Beal is expected to fit in smoothly with his new teammates.

Edited by Gio Vergara
