LA Clippers go nuclear: Put NBA on notice after scoring 295 points in 2 games

It appears that the LA Clippers have finally found their rhythm after trading for James Harden earlier this season. When Harden first arrived in LA, the Clippers suddenly became a losing team. However, it seems that they've fixed their chemistry issues and are now putting the league on notice by putting up scary numbers.

As of the LA Clippers' last two games, they've scored a total of 295 points. They recently beat the Indiana Pacers 151-127. Prior to their Monday night matchup, the Clippers defeated the New York Knicks in another high-scoring outing with a final score of 144-122. At this rate, teams should be wary of the Clippers, especially now that the big four of Paul George, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook are in full effect.

LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers Recap: "Prime" James Harden makes his return

In just 28 minutes of play on Monday night, LA Clippers star James Harden put on a performance reminiscent of his Houston Rockets days, scoring 35 points and dishing out nine assists. Harden made history by sinking eight three-pointers, joining himself as the only other player to score at least 35 points, dish out nine assists, and make eight three-pointers in 30 minutes or less.

In a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019 when he was still playing for the Rockets, Harden recorded 43 points, 12 assists and sank eight 3-pointers. This was a historic effort for "The Beard" on Monday night because no one else in league history has ever completed such a line in 30 minutes or less.

Harden scored a career-high 21 points and nailed six three-pointers in a single quarter. This was LA's eighth straight win, and Harden put on an incredible performance to extend the longest winning streak in the NBA this year.

James Harden received a lot of flak after LA's five-game losing streak that started upon his arrival, but this winning run has silenced his critics. This performance made it obvious why the Clippers acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. With that in mind, it appears that scary days at the hands of the Clippers are coming for the Western Conference.