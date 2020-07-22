LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley leaves NBA bubble due to personal emergency

The LA Clippers have been rocked by another absence with veteran guard Patrick Beverley leaving the NBA bubble on Tuesday night. As reported by Malika Andrews of ESPN, Beverley will be attending to an "emergency personal matter".

There's no clarity on what the emergency is yet but the already depleted LA Clippers have lost another player. Luckily though, Beverley intends to rejoin the team in Orlando. However, the period that he's sidelined for following his return could be tricky as well. If Beverley does not get tested regularly during his time away, he could be asked to observe quarantine for two weeks.

The LA Clippers play their first scrimmage game against Orlando Magic on Wednesday while they will resume their season against the LA Lakers on 30 July.

LA Clippers lose Beverley's gritty presence

Beverley is known for his clampdown defense

One of the biggest reasons behind the Clippers' surge this season is their ability to play hard-nosed defense. While the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have been the usual suspects in that regard, Patrick Beverley isn't too far behind either.

His net rating of 5.5 per game is the third-best in the team while his defensive rating of 104 is better than both Leonard and George. Beverley is not the biggest scoring threat on his team averaging 7.9 points per game in the 48 matchups that he's played this season. However, it's his hustle on the court that matters. This is what he had to say recently on the JJ Redick Podcast:

"I try to make myself a weapon: Mind, body, soul. And I understand I won't be as fresh every game. I won't feel as good as every game but my will- and this has always been my mindset since I played basketball - my will. Are you willing to go as far as I'm willing to go?"

His absence, if elongated, will certainly be missed by the Clippers.

LA Clippers missing four players in the NBA bubble

Montrezl Harrell had also left the bubble recently

Availability of players has been the biggest concern for the LA Clippers throughout the regular season so far. They've dealt with several injuries and in only 11 games did they have an entirely fit roster. And now, just days before the NBA restart, Doc Rivers' side is treading similar waters.

The likes of Landry Shamet and Ivica Zubac are yet to make it to Orlando with little explanation as to why. Montrezl Harrell also left the NBA bubble to attend to a family matter. We'll have to wait and see how the Clippers' rotation shapes up before their first seeding game.

