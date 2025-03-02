LA Clippers injury report: Big development in Norman Powell's status ahead of game vs injury-hit Lakers (Mar. 2)

The LA Clippers are set to face the LA Lakers in a regular season game on Sunday. Ahead of the matchup, there was significant news regarding Norman Powell's status. The one-time NBA champion is listed as "probable" and could make his return to the lineup for the game.

Powell has missed the Clippers' last five games due to left knee soreness. Without him, the team has struggled, losing four of their last five games. His return would be a much-needed boost for the Clippers, who have found it difficult to secure wins in his absence.

The 6-foot-4 guard was last seen on the court on February 13 against the Utah Jazz, where he had a standout performance, scoring 41 points on 13 of 26 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. He also contributed three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

In addition to Norman Powell, Derrick Jones Jr. is also listed on the injury report due to a right groin strain and has been ruled out for the game against the Lakers. Jones Jr. played 28 minutes in the Clippers' 106-102 loss to the Lakers on Friday, finishing with eight points on 3 of 7 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. He also recorded four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers?

The LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers game will take place on Sunday, Mar. 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. PT).

The Clippers vs. Lakers game will be televised live on Spectrum SportsNet LA (local) and FDSSC (local) while the pre-game coverage will begin one hour before tip off. NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply) will live stream the game.

