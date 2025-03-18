LA Clippers Injury Report: Latest on Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell's availability against Cleveland Cavaliers (March 18)

The LA Clippers continue their four-game homestand on Tuesday night when they welcome the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers at the Intuit Dome. The Clippers are on a three-game winning streak and are coming off an easy 123-88 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Ad

One of the main problems for the Clippers this season was Kawhi Leonard's knee injury that kept him out for the first two months of the season. Leonard has appeared in 25 games so far and remains unable to play in back-to-back nights. He's not on the team's injury report, so he's expected to play against Cleveland.

Norman Powell recently returned from a hamstring issue, missing seven games and losing his eligibility to win an NBA award. He previously sat out five games due to a calf problem but like Leonard, he's not on the Clippers' injury report. He will likely start on Tuesday's game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

As for the rest of the LA Clippers injury report, there are five players listed as out against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, only one player is injured and the other four are sitting out under different circumstances.

Jordan Miller will miss his third straight game with left hip soreness. Patrick Baldwin Jr., Trentyn Flowers and Seth Lundy are out due to their two-way contracts. They are only allowed a certain number of games to be included in the team's lineup.

Ad

Cam Christie is not on a two-way deal, but the Clippers assigned him to get playing time in the NBA G League. Christie was a second-round pick by the Clippers last year, and they are trying to give him time to develop with the San Diego Clippers.

LA Clippers looking to finish the regular season strong

LA Clippers looking to finish the regular season strong. (Photo: IMAGN)

At 38-30, the LA Clippers are sitting at the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference standings with a little less than a month left in the regular season. The Clippers are currently in the play-in spots but are just a game behind the Golden State Warriors for a Top 6 spot.

Ad

If the Clippers can finish the season strong, they could avoid the play-in tournament and the possibility of failing to make the playoffs. They are in a tough race for a Top 6 finish with the Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings.

James Harden and Kawhi Leonard will need to carry the team in a very tough schedule. They have the third-hardest schedule remaining in the NBA, facing teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers twice, OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies in their last 14 games.

Ad

The Clippers have six more games on the road, with their final two of the regular season at Sacramento and Golden State. The race for sixth-seed could very well likely come down to the final day of the regular season on April 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback