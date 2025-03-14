LA Clippers injury report: Latest on Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard's availability for game against Hawks (Mar. 14)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 14, 2025 10:30 GMT
The LA Clippers will square off against the Atlanta Hawks in an interconference regular season game on Saturday. Ahead of the matchup, the Clippers' injury report includes two players, while superstar Kawhi Leonard is set to return after missing the team's previous game.

Leonard was sidelined during the Clippers' 119-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday due to the team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. He had played in the first game of the back-to-back and has not been cleared to play on consecutive nights since recovering from his injury.

Meanwhile, Norman Powell remains out due to a right hamstring injury and will miss the game against the Hawks. The one-time champion has already missed the last six games after sustaining the injury against the Lakers on March 2. Before that, Powell had missed five straight games due to a knee injury.

On the other side, Ben Simmons has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game as he deals with a left knee issue. The former Brooklyn Nets forward has missed the last seven games, with his last appearance coming on February 28 against the Lakers.

As for the Clippers, the team is currently ranked eighth in the Western Conference standings with a 36-30 record through 66 games. Over their last 10 games, James Harden and Co. have alternated wins and losses, posting a 5-5 record.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks game is scheduled to take place on Friday, Mar. 14, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT).

The Clippers vs. Hawks game will be telecast live on FDSSE (local) and FDSSC (local). The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off while the live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

