LA Clippers injury report: Latest on Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard's availability for game against Hornets (Mar. 16)

The LA Clippers will continue their Eastern Conference gauntlet when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 16, inside the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. In the game, the Clippers are expected to have their star player Kawhi Leonard but could miss their breakout player Norman Powell.

According to the Clippers’ injury report, Leonard is available to play against the Hornets. Leonard has been sitting out games when they fall on the second night of a back-to-back.

Meanwhile, Powell is questionable to play in the game due to a right hamstring injury. He missed the last seven games after sustaining the injury in a game against the crosstown rivals, the LA Lakers, on March 2.

Both Powell and Leonard won a championship together when they were teammates with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. After starting this season at an All-Star pace, Powell has struggled with injuries since last month. He also dealt with knee issues, which affected his availability in games.

Without Powell, the team will miss his contributions, which account for a team-high 23.8 points per game, along with 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 46 games this season so far.

In addition to Powell, the Clippers are expected to miss guard Kris Dunn in the game as he deals with a knee injury. Jordan Miller will also be out due to a hip injury. The Clippers will be leaning on former NBA MVP James Harden, who averages 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game against the Hornets, which will be headed by former All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Aside from Harden, the Clippers are expected to rely on big man Ivica Zubac, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who the team traded for before the trade deadline last month. The Clippers have won their last two games and currently occupy the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 37-30 win-loss record.

Where to watch LA Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets?

The game between the LA Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets will be live on FDSSE and FDDSSC. It will also be available for streaming on the NBA League and the Fubo TV app, both of which are subscription-based services. The game will be tipping off at 7 PM Eastern time.

The Clippers won their first meeting with the Hornets this season on Jan. 31. The Clippers have also been victors for 13 straight games against the Hornets as Charlotte last won against LA on January 22, 2014, when they were still known as the Bobcats, and LA still known as the Lob City.

The Hornets hold the 14th spot in the East with a 17-49 record. They have also lost seven of their last 10 games.

