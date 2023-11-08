LA Clippers Injury Report: Latest update on Terrance Mann and Mason Plumlee's injury status

Terance Mann is questionable for the LA Clippers against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The versatile guard/forward has yet to play a game this season due to a left ankle sprain. Clippers coach Ty Lue named Mann as the team’s fifth starter but he hasn’t been healthy enough to play a minute this season. If he’s available, he’s guaranteed to come off the bench after the team acquired James Harden.

Mason Plumlee, on the other hand, will not play for the Clippers for at least a few weeks. The backup center collided with New York Knicks star Julius Randle on Monday and went down. He needed help from the training staff to enter the locker room.

Tests showed that Plumlee had suffered a left knee MCL sprain. He reportedly returned to Los Angeles after the Knicks game was over. The LA Clippers have not set a specific date for his return.

Terance Mann is expected to play an even bigger role for Tyronn Lue this season. Following the trade of Robert Covington, Nic Batum and other former teammates to Philly for James Harden, Mann’s responsibilities were definitely going to increase.

Mann averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists in nearly 29 minutes as a starter. Mann, however, may not get to start for the Clippers this season if Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Harden are all healthy.

The LA Clippers don’t have a surplus of big men. After Ivica Zubac, Mason Plumlee was the next in line. With the former Duke standout injured, LA’s frontline will have less size and length. PJ Tucker could see his minutes increase as the team’s small-ball center if Zubac is out.

The LA Clippers may not miss Mason Plumlee and Terance Mann tonight against the injury-riddled Brooklyn Nets

The LA Clippers may have a little leeway tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn will not have Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton, two of their starters, due to their respective injuries. The Nets are underdogs in the matchup partly because of the absence of the two.

Without Claxton, Zubac could dominate the boards against the Nets. Johnson’s unavailability is even more significant. The former Phoenix Suns player is vital for Brooklyn due to his length, versatility and ability to hit three-pointers.

LA could pack the lane with less hesitation to prevent Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges from attacking the paint. They have one less threat to worry about as Cam Johnson is sidelined.

The LA Clippers are 0-4 on the road this season. They might snap that skid even if they’re without Mason Plumlee and Terance Mann in the lineup.