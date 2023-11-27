LA Clippers Injury Report (Nov 27): Latest status of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden's availability

The LA Clippers (7-8) and the Denver Nuggets (11-6) will go toe-to-toe on Monday, November 27. Ty Lue's team will come into the game with a rest advantage, as the Nuggets will be on the second night of a back-to-back. However, that doesn't mean Denver will be an easy opponent to deal with.

At the time of writing, Brandon Boston Jr. and Mason Plumlee are the only names on the Clippers injury report, and both are listed as out due to injury. Everybody else on the roster is expected to be fit and available for selection.

Since moving Russell Westbrook to the bench, the Clippers have found a balance within their rotation. James Harden's production level has increased dramatically, and Westbrook has the freedom to control games when checking in with the second unit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Clippers have won four of their last five games. As such, they will come into their contest against Denver with momentum and confidence. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Ty Lue's team look to push the pace in an attempt to wear down the already tired legs of Denver's rotation.

Jamal Murray's absence will be a big blow to the Nuggets. They're 5-5 in the 10 games he's missed and don't look nearly as dangerous without their All-Star guard. Still, the Clippers will need to be wary of Nikola Jokic and the impact he can make on the game.

Russell Westbrook's request to come off the bench for the LA Clippers was selfless

To begin the season, Russell Westbrook showed signs of returning to his best. He controlled the glass, pushed the pace, and generated easy looks for his teammates.

However, Westbrook's impact began to wane when the Clippers acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. He was sharing the ball-handling duties with Harden, and the Clippers offense became incredibly disjointed.

So, Westbrook made the request to move into a bench role. Since then, the Clippers have shown signs of being an elite team in the NBA and a serious threat in the Western Conference.

Having the humility to request a role change in order for the team to get back on track and find some rhythm was a selfless act from Westbrook. He made the decision with the team's best interests in mind.

Westbrook is a former MVP. He is also one of the most unique talents in the NBA. Being humble enough to accept a lesser role so his team can thrive is admirable. Fortunately for him, the role change has also brought out the best in his own performances, which can only be good news for the Clippers.