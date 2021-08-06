LA Clippers NBA Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

Amid a quiet free agency window for the LA Clippers, fans of the franchise can instead turn their attention to the team's Summer League schedule and the prospects who are competing in the annual tournament.

So far, all LA Clippers fans have to get excited about is the re-signing of Nicolas Batum and the hope that both Reggie Jackson and Kawhi Leonard stay for next season. The expectation is that the latter will re-sign on a max deal. Jackson, however, may have priced himself out of LA after his performances in the playoffs, considering salary cap restrictions.

Nevertheless, the Clippers can offer him a contract in the range of $40m over four years. Considering the free agency market as it is at the moment, the 31-year-old may not get a better offer elsewhere. Should both stars commit to staying in California, Ty Lue's side will no doubt be competitors in the postseason once again next year.

For now, though, LA Clippers fans can relax a bit and enjoy some Summer League basketball after their team's roster was announced on Thursday. In this article, we will run down who has made the team and what their upcoming schedule looks like.

LA Clippers roster for Las Vegas NBA Summer League

LA Clippers rookie Keon Johnson is expected to star at the NBA Summer League

The LA Clippers have now announced their roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League which tips off on Sunday, August 8th. Led by assistant coach Jeremy Castleberry, the 10-man team includes returning Clippers players, their two draft picks and five former and present undrafted prospects.

Name Position Amir Coffey Guard Lydell Elmore Forward Jordan Ford Guard Isaiah Hicks Forward Keon Johnson Guard Daniel Oturu Center Jason Preston Guard Kerwin Roach II Guard Jay Scrubb Guard Kaleb Wesson Forward

Backcourt duo Jay Scrubb and Amir Coffey and center Daniel Oturu will no doubt lead the LA Clippers team, having had the most experience playing for the franchise's first team. Scrubb was injured for almost the entire 2020-21 season but impressed in the Clippers' last two regular season games, averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

The LA Clippers draft picks this year were Keon Johnson, who they traded up for at No.21, and Jason Preston, who they acquired the rights to from the Orlando Magic. Preston was an impressive all-round performer for Ohio, averaging 17 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists in his final year.

Meanwhile, Johnson is extremely athletic and uses his fast footwork to burst past his opponents and make effective reads on defense.

LA Clippers Summer League schedule and dates

The LA Clippers have an exciting Summer League schedule, including a matchup against their city rivals on Friday the 13th. They will also face the reigning champions' outfit and two of their Western Conference challengers, the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.

All of their NBA Summer League games will be broadcast on national television in America and are available on the channel's streaming platforms.

Monday, 8/9/2021, 9:00 PM ET LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks ESPN U Tuesday, 8/10/2021, 11:00 PM ET LA Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers ESPN U Friday, 8/13/2021, 10:00 PM ET LA Clippers vs LA Lakers NBA TV Sunday, 8/15/2021, 5:00 PM ET LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz ESPN 2

The Clippers will be playing at both the Cox Pavilion and Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. Should they progress as one of the two best-placed teams by the end of their four matchups, they will play for the tournament's silverware. The final details of such a game are yet to be determined, however.

