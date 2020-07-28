LA Clippers star Lou Williams fires back at chastising tweet from former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins

In a case that could eventually turn out to be much ado about nothing, the fans of the NBA now have a newfound feud on Twitter to talk about. And this feud involves some serious bad blood between two decorated NBA players - Lou Williams and Kendrick Perkins.

LA Clippers star Lou Williams and Kendrick Perkins engage in Twitter war

Former Celtics and Thunder enforcer Kendrick Perkins has been one of the most outspoken NBA pundits ever since he was left unsigned as a free agent in 2018. Of late, Perkins has been a regular on ESPN, and he has stirred up quite a few NBA players against him - not least of whom is Kevin Durant.

In this latest episode of NBA feuds, Kendrick Perkins tweeted condescendingly about the quarantined Lou Williams. According to most onlookers, the tweet was definitely a needless one, and Lou Williams responded as any self-respecting NBA player would - calling out Perk.

It’s disturbing when a Rookie in Zion Williamson can act more Mature than NBA vet Lou Williams!!! https://t.co/FlWgDBEXRU — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 27, 2020

Lou Williams has landed himself in hot water after the NBA investigated him going to a gentleman's club in Atlanta for it's hot wings. The NBA has ruled that the 3-time Sixth Man of the Year will need to quarantine himself for 10 days - mainly due to this excursion, which was in violation of their protocols.

Lou Will is reportedly a regular at Magic City, and a picture doing the rounds on social media even shows that one of their dishes is named after the player.

Lou Williams in action against the Denver Nuggets

Lou Williams is probably kicking himself for costing his team his presence as it is, and he certainly didn't need a fellow professional to tell him to put on his big boy pants. Which is why he clapped back with some consternation at the 2008 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics on Twitter for his comments on ESPN show Get Up!

15 years in this business and the most dirt you have on my name is stopping to get hot wings during a pandemic. Perk. Shut up. And stop laughing and saying it’s just tv when you run into me too. https://t.co/2xnCpG9I1J — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 27, 2020

As Lou Williams puts it, this is probably the most unprofessional act anyone has associated with him through the course of an illustrious 15-year career. The 33-year-old has had a blemishless life off the court, save for the tumult of being the subject of a Drake song, or his own rap career.

The LA Clippers will surely miss him in their season opener against archrival LA Lakers. As things stand, Lou Williams is set to miss at least 2 games, and his quarantine ends on the day the Clippers play their 3rd game of the restart against the Phoenix Suns.

