LA Clippers Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The LA Clippers have stacked their roster and are looking formidable on paper for next season. Most oddsmakers, analysts and sportsbooks have already declared them as a top two favorite for the 2023 NBA title.

The Clippers should get back Kawhi Leonard next year and have added John Wall and Norman Powell. Coach Tyronn Lue is one of the league's best coaches, and they have an assortment of qualified role players.

As of the summer, the Clippers are expected to meet the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals next year. The front office deserves a lot of credit for assembling this roster through the market.

The Clippers will take part in the Las Vegas Summer League. Unlike their state and divisional rivals (the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and LA Lakers), the Clippers don't play in the California Classic Summer League.

LA Clippers' roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

Moussa Diabate of the Michigan Wolverines was selected by the Clippers with the 43rd pick in the 2022 draft.

The LA Clippers' summer league roster will be headlined by NBA veterans Brandon Boston Jr., Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb.

Boston and Scrubb have played under coach Tyronn Lue and have bragging rights in this summer league locker room. Preston was selected as the 33rd pick in the 2021 draft but spent the entire 2021-22 season injured. Boston was also selected in the same draft as the 51st pick.

Jay Scrubb, Xavier Moon and Keaton Wallace are from the NBA G League. Moon and Scrubb are on two-way contracts with the Clippers, and Wallace plays for their affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Here is the Clippers' summer league roster:

Player Name: Position: Brandon Boston Forward Jay Scrubb Guard Xavier Moon Guard Jason Preston Guard Moussa Diabate Center Keaton Wallace Guard Jarrell Brantley Forward Isiah Brown Guard Reggie Perry Forward Cam Reynolds Forward Lucas Williamson Guard Michael Devoe Guard Justin Bean Forward Trey McGowens Guard

Most importantly, their 2022 draft selection Moussa Diabate will be on the roster. Diabate, a center, was selected 43rd out of the University of Michigan. Originally from France, Diabate moved to America to play high school basketball, becoming a McDonald's All-American.

The Clippers' Summer League roster will be coached by assistant coach Shaun Fein.

LA Clippers' summer league schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Saturday, 7/9/2022, 9:30 PM ET LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA TV Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 11:00 PM ET LA Lakers vs LA Clippers NBA TV Wednesday, 7/13/2022, 10:00 PM ET Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers NBA TV Friday, 7/15/2022, 5:00 PM ET LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz ESPN2

Unlike most teams, the Clippers will only face Western Conference rivals in the summer league. Their first three games will be nationally televised on NBA TV, and the last one will be broadcast on ESPN2.

The games will be held at the Thomas and Mack Center and the Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus.

