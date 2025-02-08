  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Clippers updated depth chart after 3x NBA All-Star Ben Simmons signs with team after buyout

LA Clippers updated depth chart after 3x NBA All-Star Ben Simmons signs with team after buyout

By Tobias Havard
Modified Feb 08, 2025 23:33 GMT
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn

The LA Clippers have quietly been one of the more consistent teams this season. After losing Paul George in the offseason, everyone on the team has stepped up in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. The group has put together the third-best defensive rating in the NBA and is five games above .500.

Now with Leonard back in the lineup, the Clippers have made a move to buff up their roster by signing Ben Simmons after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN senior insider, Shams Charania, reported Saturday afternoon that Simmons intends to sign with the Clippers after clearing waivers.

also-read-trending Trending

This signing gives the LA Clippers additional playmaking and size. The 28-year-old jumbo-sized point guard reads the floor at a high level and while he has played 100% of his minutes at PG this season, he may be used to bolster the frontcourt in certain lineups.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The LA Clippers updated depth chart looks as follows:

Point Guard

Shooting Guard

Small Forward

Power Forward

Center

James HardenNorman PowellKawhi LeonardDerrick Jones Jr.Ivica Zubac
Kris DunnBogdan BogdanovićAmir CoffeyNicolas BatumBen Simmons
Patty MillsKris DunnBodgan BogdanovićAmir CoffeyDrew Eubanks
Ben SimmonsJordan Miller Kobe Brown

Bogdan Bogdanović will not suit up for the Clippers' Saturday game against the Utah Jazz due to return-to-competition conditioning rules following his trade from the Atlanta Hawks.

LA Clippers look to end losing streak as they host lowly Utah Jazz

Without their best player, Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have performed at a decent level. Leonard is finally back on the floor and has played all of the Clippers' last eight games. The Clippers have suffered three tough defeats in a row to the Raptors, Lakers and Pacers.

The team is now aiming to snap that losing streak before it snowballs and have a strong chance to do so in their Saturday night matchup vs. the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz are currently the 14th seed in the west, tied with the Pelicans for the least wins in the conference at 12, and they have lost 10 of their last 12 games. The Clippers will look to seize the opportunity with their full-strength starting lineup, meanwhile, the Jazz are missing a host of players.

Their absences include key starters and rotation players like Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton, Walker Kessler, John Collins, and KJ Martin.

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Saishyam Srikanth
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी