The LA Clippers have quietly been one of the more consistent teams this season. After losing Paul George in the offseason, everyone on the team has stepped up in the absence of Kawhi Leonard. The group has put together the third-best defensive rating in the NBA and is five games above .500.

Now with Leonard back in the lineup, the Clippers have made a move to buff up their roster by signing Ben Simmons after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN senior insider, Shams Charania, reported Saturday afternoon that Simmons intends to sign with the Clippers after clearing waivers.

This signing gives the LA Clippers additional playmaking and size. The 28-year-old jumbo-sized point guard reads the floor at a high level and while he has played 100% of his minutes at PG this season, he may be used to bolster the frontcourt in certain lineups.

The LA Clippers updated depth chart looks as follows:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center James Harden Norman Powell Kawhi Leonard Derrick Jones Jr. Ivica Zubac Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanović Amir Coffey Nicolas Batum Ben Simmons Patty Mills Kris Dunn Bodgan Bogdanović Amir Coffey Drew Eubanks Ben Simmons Jordan Miller Kobe Brown

Bogdan Bogdanović will not suit up for the Clippers' Saturday game against the Utah Jazz due to return-to-competition conditioning rules following his trade from the Atlanta Hawks.

LA Clippers look to end losing streak as they host lowly Utah Jazz

Without their best player, Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers have performed at a decent level. Leonard is finally back on the floor and has played all of the Clippers' last eight games. The Clippers have suffered three tough defeats in a row to the Raptors, Lakers and Pacers.

The team is now aiming to snap that losing streak before it snowballs and have a strong chance to do so in their Saturday night matchup vs. the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz are currently the 14th seed in the west, tied with the Pelicans for the least wins in the conference at 12, and they have lost 10 of their last 12 games. The Clippers will look to seize the opportunity with their full-strength starting lineup, meanwhile, the Jazz are missing a host of players.

Their absences include key starters and rotation players like Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton, Walker Kessler, John Collins, and KJ Martin.

