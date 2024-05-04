LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Box Scores for May 3 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 6

After stealing home-court advantage again with a 123-93 drubbing of the LA Clippers in Game 5, the Dallas Mavericks try to close out the series. A win on Friday in front of their fans will give Luka Doncic his first series victory against the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard had been ruled out again, giving Dallas even more confidence in sending the visitors on vacation.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

LA Clippers game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Tucker 8 2 0 0 0 3 3-5 2-3 0-0 -14 Paul George 18 11 5 1 1 2 6-18 2-10 4-4 -19 Ivica Zubac 17 11 1 0 0 1 6-11 0-0 5-8 -3 James Harden 16 7 13 2 1 1 5-16 0-6 6-7 -6 Terance Mann 14 6 3 0 0 2 5-9 2-4 2-2 -3 Mason Plumlee 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Russell Westbrook 6 1 1 1 0 0 2-7 0-1 2-3 -8 Bones Hyland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 +1 Amir Coffey 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -14 Brandon Boston Jr. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1 Norman Powell 20 4 0 0 0 0 6-14 2-6 6-8 +6 Kobe Brown 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 +1 Daniel Theis DNP - - - - - - - - -

Dallas Mavericks game player stats and box scores

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- P.J. Washington 14 5 2 2 0 1 4-9 4-8 2-4 -2 Derrick Jones Jr. 6 5 2 0 1 1 3-5 0-1 0-0 +9 Daniel Gafford 13 6 0 0 0 1 5-8 0-0 3-3 +17 Kyrie Irving 30 6 4 2 2 1 11-19 5-9 3-5 +22 Luka Doncic 28 7 13 1 1 5 9-26 1-10 9-11 +9 Maxi Kleber 4 1 0 0 0 0 1-3 1-3 1-2 +1 Dwight Powell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Dereck Lively II 10 9 3 1 1 0 3-3 0-0 4-8 -2 Josh Green 7 4 1 0 0 0 3-5 1-3 0-0 +7 Dante Exum 2 1 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 +7 A.J. Lawson 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -1 Josh Hardy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -1 Markieff Morris DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Game Summary

The rowdy crowd inside American Airlines Center boosted the Dallas Mavericks to a roaring start in the first quarter. Luka Doncic and P.J. Washington connected on a few occasions to give momentum to the home team. Dallas seized a 34-26 advantage after 12 minutes of action.

The difference was night and day for the LA Clippers in the second quarter. They stopped giving offensive rebounds and played with better composure in the noisy environment. James Harden, trying to atone for his terrible Game 5 performance, gave life to the Clippers.

LA's 18-6 run to end the first half tied the game at 52 as both teams exited the floor for the halftime break.

After the LA Clipper's sizzling second-quarter run, the Dallas Mavericks poured it on in the third period. Kyrie Irving finally got going to join Luka Doncic in leading the Mavericks. Dallas' defense responded to the visitors' physical play to hold them to 20 points while scoring 35 on the other end.

The Mavericks' 87-72 advantage heading into the fourth period was daunting for the Clippers who didn't have Kawhi Leonard. Doncic is playing an injured knee but he has held up well even when put in an island against Paul George or James Harden.

The LA Clippers put up one last big stand in the fourth quarter but the Dallas Mavericks couldn't be denied. Doncic and Co. just had an answer to every attempt the Clippers mounted to turn things around in the last 12 minutes of the game.

Ty Lue eventually waved the white flag and emptied his bench before Jason Kidd did the same for the Mavericks. Dallas' resounding 114-101 victory moved them into the second-round date with the OKC Thunder.

Paul George, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic's 3-pointers tonight

Paul George went 2-for-5 from deep in the first half while James Harden misfired on all three of his attempts from the same range.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were even worse, going 0-for-9 from a similar distance in the first half.

"Playoff P" ended the game making just two out of 10 tries from deep while "The Beard" went 0-for-6.

Irving's sizzling stroke from deep in the second half helped the Mavericks' sprint to the finish line in Game 6 to win the series. "Uncle Drew" submitted a 5-for-9 line from long range while "Luka Legend" had an inept 1-for-10 clip.