LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineups for Dec. 20, 2023

The LA Clippers are traveling to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in an NBA regular season game on Wednesday night, but all eyes will be on the Clippers regarding who would step up if Paul George is ruled out in finality. George is experiencing an illness that makes him questionable for the game.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injuries

LA Clippers injuries for Dec. 20, 2023

Paul George headlines the Clippers' injury list ahead of their game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Sports Illustrated's Joey Linn reported that Paul George is currently ill and is listed as "questionable."

Bones Hyland is also listed as "questionable" for the Clippers, but he has already missed two games due to right knee soreness, and he might likely sit out a third straight game.

Moussa Diabate is out indefinitely due to a hip injury. At the same time, Mason Plumlee will still sit out some more games until January due to a right MCL sprain, although Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reported that he is now doing some jogging.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries for Dec. 20, 2023

Kyrie Irving is currently nursing a right heel contusion, and there is no timetable for when he can return to the court.

Dereck Lively II has also been ruled out for the Mavericks' home stand against the Clippers after spraining his right ankle.

Maxi Kleber (toe) and Josh Green (elbow) are expected to sit out for a few more days.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups

LA Clippers starting lineup for Dec. 20, 2023

With Paul George out, the Clippers might go for Norman Powell to start in his place.

Norman Powell did pretty well off the bench for the Clippers in their blowout win against the Indiana Pacers, finishing with 19 points and three rebounds.

James Harden, who exploded for 35 points against the Indiana Pacers, Terance Mann, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac are expected to start too for the Clippers.

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup for Dec. 20, 2023

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks might stick to their current starting five of Dante Exum, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr., Grant Williams, and Dwight Powell as they await the return of Kyrie Irving.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Key matchups

The scoring showdown between James Harden and Luka Doncic should be a must-watch in this game.

As mentioned above, Harden came from a 35-point explosion for the Clippers against the Pacers alongside three rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block.

Meanwhile, although they fell short against the Denver Nuggets, Luka Doncic came close to a triple-double with 38 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.