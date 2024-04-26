LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 26 | 2023-24 NBA Postseason 

The LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks matchup is one three games on the NBA postseason slate for Friday night. Both sides will be looking to take the lead in the series as things are currently tied 1-1.

The Clippers took Game 1 in convincing fashion, winning by a final score of 109-97. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving came roaring back in Game 2 and managed to steal a victory on the road. Things went down to the wire, with Dallas winning 96-93.

Friday will be the first game played in Dallas this series. Now with home court advantage in their favor, the Mavs must attempt to keep their momentum rolling in their arena.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Reports

LA Clippers injury report for Game 3

Heading into this pivotal Game 3 matchup, the LA Clippers have one player listed on the injury report. All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard is questionable due to right knee inflamation. He missed the first matchup of this series, but was able to make his postseason debut in Game 2.

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Game 3

As for the Dallas Mavericks, they have three names listed on their injury report for Game 3. After suffering a back injury in Game 2, center Daniel Gafford is questionable with back spasms. Veteran wing Tim Hardaway Jr. and rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper have both been ruled out.

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Staring lineups and depth charts

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

The Clippers starting lineup will depend on the status of Kawhi Leonard. If he suits up, Ty Lue will likely stick with his starting unit from Game 2. That lineup consisted of James Harden, Terance Mann, Paul George, Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

Here is a snapshot of the Clippers' depth chart as the postseason rolls along.

PG James Harden Russell Westbrook Bones Hyland SG Terance Mann Norman Powelll Brandon Boston Jr. SF Paul George Amir Coffey PF Kawhi Leonard P.J. Tucker Kobe Brown C Ivica Zubac Daniel Theis Mason Plumlee Kai Jones

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Similar to the Clippers, the Mavs starting lineup will depend on injuries. If Daniel Gafford plays, he'll slot in at center. In the event he is ruled out, Dereck Lively Jr. will likely replace him.

The rest of the starting unit will consist of Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington and Derrick Jones Jr.

Here is a breakdown of the Dallas Mavericks' depth chart.

PG Luka Doncic Dante Exum SG Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy SF Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF P.J. Washington Maxi Kleber C Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks: Key matchups

The key matchup in LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks is the star forwards defending Luka Doncic. As the focal point of the offense, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are tasked with slowing down the Mavs' star.

Doncic has broken the 30-point mark in each of the first two games. If LA wants any shot at winning on the road, they'll need to limit his production.

Another matchup worth monitoring is the center battle. Both sides have depth in the frontcourt and will be looking to control the glass.

