LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box score for April 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The LA Clippers returned to Mile High City on Tuesday for another clash with the Denver Nuggets. After losing 101-99 on Saturday via an Aaron Gordon putback slam, the Clippers looked to bounce back with another road win. LA hoped to return to Intuit Dome with a 3-2 series lead.

Gordon and Jamal Murray gave the Clippers a rude welcome. They combined for 18 first-quarter points to push the home team to an early 35-23 advantage. Nikola Jokic was his usual impressive self, scattering five points, six assists and three rebounds.

The Clippers offense had more bite in the second quarter than the first. Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to deliver 10 points.

However, LA's vaunted defense hardly slowed down the Nuggets, who got 11 points and an assist from Russell Westbrook in the period. LA played better but still trailed 59-67 at halftime.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 8 4 7 Ivica Zubac 13 1 1 James Harden 6 1 1 Norman Powell 7 3 1 Kris Dunn 11 0 2 Nicolas Batum 0 5 1 Derrick Jones Jr. 4 1 0 Ben Simmons 0 1 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 10 2 3

Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Aaron Gordon 8 2 1 Michael Porter Jr. 5 2 0 Nikola Jokic 11 4 8 Jamal Murray 19 2 2 Christian Braun 6 7 1 Peyton Watson 2 2 1 DeAndre Jordan 0 0 1 Russell Westbrook 16 0 1

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

