LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box score for April 29 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 5

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 30, 2025 03:25 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score for Game 5 on Apr. 29. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Clippers returned to Mile High City on Tuesday for another clash with the Denver Nuggets. After losing 101-99 on Saturday via an Aaron Gordon putback slam, the Clippers looked to bounce back with another road win. LA hoped to return to Intuit Dome with a 3-2 series lead.

Gordon and Jamal Murray gave the Clippers a rude welcome. They combined for 18 first-quarter points to push the home team to an early 35-23 advantage. Nikola Jokic was his usual impressive self, scattering five points, six assists and three rebounds.

The Clippers offense had more bite in the second quarter than the first. Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench to deliver 10 points.

However, LA's vaunted defense hardly slowed down the Nuggets, who got 11 points and an assist from Russell Westbrook in the period. LA played better but still trailed 59-67 at halftime.

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard847
Ivica Zubac1311
James Harden611
Norman Powell731
Kris Dunn1102
Nicolas Batum051
Derrick Jones Jr.410
Ben Simmons010
Bogdan Bogdanovic1023
Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Aaron Gordon821
Michael Porter Jr.520
Nikola Jokic1148
Jamal Murray1922
Christian Braun671
Peyton Watson221
DeAndre Jordan001
Russell Westbrook1601
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

