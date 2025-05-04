LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box score for May 3 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 7

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score
LA Clippers
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Kawhi Leonard
4
1
2
0
0
0
1-4
0-0
2-2
-1
Derrick Jones Jr.
7
2
0
0
1
1
3-7
1-3
0-0
-2
Ivica Zubac
4
9
1
1
0
0
2-4
0-0
0-0
5
Norman Powell
2
0
0
0
1
0
1-3
0-1
0-0
-1
James Harden
2
3
6
2
1
1
0-1
0-1
2-2
5
Nicolas Batum
3
0
0
0
0
0
1-1
1-1
0-0
7
Kris Dunn
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
6
Bogdan Bogdanović
4
1
0
0
0
0
2-3
0-1
0-0
6
Ben Simmons
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Kobe Brown
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cam Christie
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Amir Coffey
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Drew Eubanks
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan Miller
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Patty Mills
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Denver Nuggets
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
FG
3-PT FG
FT
+/-
Michael Porter Jr.
5
3
0
0
0
0
2-3
1-2
0-0
1
Aaron Gordon
2
0
2
0
0
0
1-2
0-1
0-0
1
Nikola Jokić
2
3
6
2
0
2
0-5
0-2
2-2
-5
Christian Braun
9
1
0
0
0
0
4-7
1-2
0-2
-5
Jamal Murray
1
3
0
0
0
1
0-2
0-1
1-1
-5
Russell Westbrook
0
0
0
0
0
0
0-1
0-0
0-0
-6
Peyton Watson
2
1
0
0
0
0
1-1
0-0
0-0
-6
DeAndre Jordan
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vlatko Čančar
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Zeke Nnaji
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jalen Pickett
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dario Šarić
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Julian Strawther
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hunter Tyson
DNP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets game summary
The LA Clippers had a 26-21 lead over the Denver Nuggets at the end of the first quarter. Derrick Jones Jr. scored seven points for LA, while Christian Braun had nine points for Denver.
This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.
About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos
Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.
Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.
Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.
Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.