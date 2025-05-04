LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box score for May 3 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 7

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 04, 2025 00:09 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
The LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets battled in Game 7 of their first-round series on Saturday (Image source: Imagn)

The LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets battled in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Ad

The Clippers forced a do-or-die game via a 111-105 Game 6 win in front of a raucous Intuit Dome on Thursday.

The winner of the series will advance to battle the NBA-best OKC Thunder in the conference semifinals. Game 1 of that series will be on Monday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

LA Clippers

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard4120001-40-02-2-1
Derrick Jones Jr.7200113-71-30-0-2
Ivica Zubac4911002-40-00-05
Norman Powell2000101-30-10-0-1
James Harden2362110-10-12-25
Nicolas Batum3000001-11-10-07
Kris Dunn0000000-10-00-06
Bogdan Bogdanović4100002-30-10-06
Ben SimmonsDNP---------
Kobe BrownDNP---------
Cam ChristieDNP---------
Amir CoffeyDNP---------
Drew EubanksDNP---------
Jordan MillerDNP---------
Patty MillsDNP---------
Ad

Denver Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Michael Porter Jr.5300002-31-20-01
Aaron Gordon2020001-20-10-01
Nikola Jokić2362020-50-22-2-5
Christian Braun9100004-71-20-2-5
Jamal Murray1300010-20-11-1-5
Russell Westbrook0000000-10-00-0-6
Peyton Watson2100001-10-00-0-6
DeAndre JordanDNP---------
Vlatko ČančarDNP---------
Zeke NnajiDNP---------
Jalen PickettDNP---------
Dario ŠarićDNP---------
Julian StrawtherDNP---------
Hunter TysonDNP---------
Ad

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets game summary

The LA Clippers had a 26-21 lead over the Denver Nuggets at the end of the first quarter. Derrick Jones Jr. scored seven points for LA, while Christian Braun had nine points for Denver.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications