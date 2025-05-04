LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets game player stats and box score for May 3 | 2025 NBA playoffs Game 7

The LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets battled in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Clippers forced a do-or-die game via a 111-105 Game 6 win in front of a raucous Intuit Dome on Thursday.

The winner of the series will advance to battle the NBA-best OKC Thunder in the conference semifinals. Game 1 of that series will be on Monday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets player stats and box score

LA Clippers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 4 1 2 0 0 0 1-4 0-0 2-2 -1 Derrick Jones Jr. 7 2 0 0 1 1 3-7 1-3 0-0 -2 Ivica Zubac 4 9 1 1 0 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 5 Norman Powell 2 0 0 0 1 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 -1 James Harden 2 3 6 2 1 1 0-1 0-1 2-2 5 Nicolas Batum 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-1 1-1 0-0 7 Kris Dunn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 6 Bogdan Bogdanović 4 1 0 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 6 Ben Simmons DNP - - - - - - - - - Kobe Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Christie DNP - - - - - - - - - Amir Coffey DNP - - - - - - - - - Drew Eubanks DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Miller DNP - - - - - - - - - Patty Mills DNP - - - - - - - - -

Denver Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Michael Porter Jr. 5 3 0 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 1 Aaron Gordon 2 0 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 1 Nikola Jokić 2 3 6 2 0 2 0-5 0-2 2-2 -5 Christian Braun 9 1 0 0 0 0 4-7 1-2 0-2 -5 Jamal Murray 1 3 0 0 0 1 0-2 0-1 1-1 -5 Russell Westbrook 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -6 Peyton Watson 2 1 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -6 DeAndre Jordan DNP - - - - - - - - - Vlatko Čančar DNP - - - - - - - - - Zeke Nnaji DNP - - - - - - - - - Jalen Pickett DNP - - - - - - - - - Dario Šarić DNP - - - - - - - - - Julian Strawther DNP - - - - - - - - - Hunter Tyson DNP - - - - - - - - -

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets game summary

The LA Clippers had a 26-21 lead over the Denver Nuggets at the end of the first quarter. Derrick Jones Jr. scored seven points for LA, while Christian Braun had nine points for Denver.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

