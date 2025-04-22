LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for April 21 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2
The first round series between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets continued on Monday night at the Ball Arena. The Nuggets escaped Game 1 with a 112-110 overtime win, with the Clippers failing to close things out in the fourth quarter. Turnovers also played a key part in their heartbreaking defeat.
Ad
Coach Ty Lue didn't make adjustments to his starting five for Game 2. It still featured James Harden, Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. They needed to take care of the ball more to avoid another 20-turnover games.
Meanwhile, interim coach David Adelman used a starting lineup consisting of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets escaped with the win, but the main talking point was Jokic's comments about MPJ's efforts.
LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Game 2
Clippers
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Kawhi Leonard
12
2
2
0
1
0
1
8
5-5
1-1
1-1
-3
Ivica Zubac
6
3
0
1
0
0
0
8
3-3
0-0
0-0
-4
James Harden
2
1
3
0
1
3
0
12
1-5
0-3
0-0
-6
Norman Powell
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
8
0-5
0-2
0-0
-3
Kris Dunn
3
2
0
1
0
0
0
8
1-1
1-1
0-0
-3
Nicolas Batum
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
0-0
0-0
0-0
-3
Derrick Jones Jr.
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
3
0-2
0-1
0-0
-3
Ben Simmons
2
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
1-1
0-0
0-0
-2
Bogdan Bogdanovic
0
1
0
0
0
1
1
3
0-2
0-1
0-0
-3
Drew Eubanks
DNP
Patty Mills
DNP
Amir Coffey
DNP
Jordan Miller
DNP
Kobe Brown
DNP
Cam Christie
DNP
Ad
Nuggets
Players
PTS
REB
AST
STL
BLK
TO
PF
MIN
FG
3PT
FT
+/-
Aaron Gordon
3
2
1
0
0
1
0
9
1-4
1-1
0-0
3
Michael Porter Jr.
6
3
1
1
0
1
0
8
3-4
0-1
0-0
3
Nikola Jokic
5
2
3
2
0
1
0
11
2-4
1-3
0-0
6
Jamal Murray
7
0
1
0
1
0
1
9
3-4
1-1
0-0
6
Christian Braun
3
3
1
1
0
0
0
11
1-4
0-0
1-2
6
Peyton Watson
3
2
1
0
0
0
0
3
1-1
0-0
1-2
3
Russell Westbrook
2
2
0
0
0
1
0
4
1-4
0-1
0-0
3
Jalen Pickett
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
1-1
0-0
0-0
0
Dario Saric
DNP
Zeke Nnaji
DNP
Hunter Tyson
DNP
Vlatko Cancar
DNP
DeAndre Jordan
DNP
Julian Strawther
DNP
Ad
Note: These are the stats and box score for the first quarter.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
×
Feedback
Why did you not like this content?
Was this article helpful?
Thank You for feedback
About the author
Juan Paolo David
Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.
Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.
What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.
The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.
Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.