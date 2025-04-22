LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for April 21 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 22, 2025 02:48 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

The first round series between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets continued on Monday night at the Ball Arena. The Nuggets escaped Game 1 with a 112-110 overtime win, with the Clippers failing to close things out in the fourth quarter. Turnovers also played a key part in their heartbreaking defeat.

Coach Ty Lue didn't make adjustments to his starting five for Game 2. It still featured James Harden, Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. They needed to take care of the ball more to avoid another 20-turnover games.

Meanwhile, interim coach David Adelman used a starting lineup consisting of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets escaped with the win, but the main talking point was Jokic's comments about MPJ's efforts.

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Game 2

Clippers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard1222010185-51-11-1-3
Ivica Zubac630100083-30-00-0-4
James Harden2130130121-50-30-0-6
Norman Powell001200080-50-20-0-3
Kris Dunn320100081-11-10-0-3
Nicolas Batum000000130-00-00-0-3
Derrick Jones Jr.010001030-20-10-0-3
Ben Simmons200000141-10-00-0-2
Bogdan Bogdanovic010001130-20-10-0-3
Drew EubanksDNP
Patty MillsDNP
Amir CoffeyDNP
Jordan MillerDNP
Kobe BrownDNP
Cam ChristieDNP
Nuggets

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Aaron Gordon321001091-41-10-03
Michael Porter Jr.631101083-40-10-03
Nikola Jokic5232010112-41-30-06
Jamal Murray701010193-41-10-06
Christian Braun3311000111-40-01-26
Peyton Watson321000031-10-01-23
Russell Westbrook220001041-40-10-03
Jalen Pickett200000021-10-00-00
Dario SaricDNP
Zeke NnajiDNP
Hunter TysonDNP
Vlatko CancarDNP
DeAndre JordanDNP
Julian StrawtherDNP
Note: These are the stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

