LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for April 21 | 2025 NBA Playoffs Game 2

The first round series between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets continued on Monday night at the Ball Arena. The Nuggets escaped Game 1 with a 112-110 overtime win, with the Clippers failing to close things out in the fourth quarter. Turnovers also played a key part in their heartbreaking defeat.

Coach Ty Lue didn't make adjustments to his starting five for Game 2. It still featured James Harden, Kris Dunn, Norman Powell, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. They needed to take care of the ball more to avoid another 20-turnover games.

Meanwhile, interim coach David Adelman used a starting lineup consisting of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets escaped with the win, but the main talking point was Jokic's comments about MPJ's efforts.

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Player Stats and Box Score for Game 2

Clippers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 12 2 2 0 1 0 1 8 5-5 1-1 1-1 -3 Ivica Zubac 6 3 0 1 0 0 0 8 3-3 0-0 0-0 -4 James Harden 2 1 3 0 1 3 0 12 1-5 0-3 0-0 -6 Norman Powell 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 8 0-5 0-2 0-0 -3 Kris Dunn 3 2 0 1 0 0 0 8 1-1 1-1 0-0 -3 Nicolas Batum 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Derrick Jones Jr. 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 0-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Ben Simmons 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 0-2 0-1 0-0 -3 Drew Eubanks DNP Patty Mills DNP Amir Coffey DNP Jordan Miller DNP Kobe Brown DNP Cam Christie DNP

Nuggets

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Aaron Gordon 3 2 1 0 0 1 0 9 1-4 1-1 0-0 3 Michael Porter Jr. 6 3 1 1 0 1 0 8 3-4 0-1 0-0 3 Nikola Jokic 5 2 3 2 0 1 0 11 2-4 1-3 0-0 6 Jamal Murray 7 0 1 0 1 0 1 9 3-4 1-1 0-0 6 Christian Braun 3 3 1 1 0 0 0 11 1-4 0-0 1-2 6 Peyton Watson 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1-1 0-0 1-2 3 Russell Westbrook 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 4 1-4 0-1 0-0 3 Jalen Pickett 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 Dario Saric DNP Zeke Nnaji DNP Hunter Tyson DNP Vlatko Cancar DNP DeAndre Jordan DNP Julian Strawther DNP

Note: These are the stats and box score for the first quarter.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

