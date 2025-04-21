LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineups and depth charts for Game 2 (April 21) | 2025 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets are set to clash in Game 2 of their first-round NBA playoff series at Ball Arena on Monday. Game 1 was a nail-biter that went down to the wire, with the Nuggets edging out a 112-110 overtime win to protect their home-court advantage.

Ad

The Clippers built a commanding 15-point lead at one point but were unable to hold on, despite having stars like James Harden and Kawhi Leonard on the floor. A major factor in their collapse was their carelessness with the ball as they committed a staggering 20 turnovers.

Denver capitalized on the Clippers' sloppy ballhandling, converting those 20 turnovers into 29 points, 20 more than the Clippers managed off Denver’s 11 giveaways. That swing proved pivotal in the Nuggets’ comeback effort.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Both teams relied heavily on scoring inside the paint as perimeter shooting proved inconsistent. The Clippers outscored Denver 60-56 in the paint, but neither side found much rhythm from beyond the arc.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Heading into Game 2, the Clippers' top priority will be to clean up their turnovers and limit Denver’s fast-break opportunities. If they can take better care of the ball, fans could be in for another intense showdown at Ball Arena.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Clippers will be looking for Kawhi Leonard to adopt a more aggressive approach in Game 2. Known for his elite scoring ability at all three levels, head coach Ty Lue will likely want his star forward to be more assertive offensively and take more than the 15 shot attempts he had in Game 1.

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for Apr. 21

LA Clippers injury report

Ad

The Clippers have no injuries to report for Game 2 in Denver.

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets have two players on the injury report ahead of Game 2. Aaron Gordon (right calf injury management) is probable. DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon repair) is ruled out of the contest.

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 21

LA Clippers starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

Starters 2nd 3rd James Harden Ben Simmons Patty Mills Kris Dunn Bogdan Bogdanovic Amir Coffey Norman Powell Derrick Jones Jr. Jordan Miller Kawhi Leonard Nic Batum Kobe Brown Ivica Zubac Drew Eubanks

Ad

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

Starters 2nd 3rd Jamal Murray Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett Christian Braun Julian Strawther Jalen Pickett Michael Porter Jr. Peyton Watson Spencer Jones Aaron Gordon Zeke Nnaji Hunter Tyson Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Dario Saric

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More