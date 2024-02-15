LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 14, 2024

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 15, 2024 04:27 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors
The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors met for the fourth and final time this season on Wednesday. LA, which holds a 2-1 series lead, is hoping to capture the head-to-head battle with a win on the Dubs' home court. Getting the job done will be quite tough as the Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard who has been given a rest.

Steph Curry and rookie Brandin Podziemski came out firing, helping the Warriors to a 47-39 halftime lead. Jonathan Kuminga's two-way impact has also bothered the Clippers in the game.

LA struggled out of the gates without "The Claw." However, coach Ty Lue got balanced contributions from the roster led by James Harden's 13 points to keep them within striking distance of their opponents.

Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell have given the Clippers a boost off the bench. LA will have to play much better in the second half, particularly with the way the Dubs usually start third quarters. Golden State's 59-52 halftime lead could balloon if they fail to step up.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors game player stats

LA Clippers game player stats

Here are the Clippers' first-half player stats:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Paul George7311013-61-10-0
Ivica Zubac4610011-30-02-2
James Harden13320005-72-41-2
Terance Mann3220001-40-31-2
Amir Coffey2400001-30-10-0
Mason Plumlee4310002-40-00-0
Russell Westbrook4020012-70-20-1
Brandon Boston Jr.0101100-30-10-0
Norman Powell6000013-60-20-0

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Here are the Warriors' first-half player stats:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green3511001-51-20-0
Jonathan Kuminga8430014-60-10-0
Andrew Wiggins5412002-51-20-0
Steph Curry15010006-133-70-0
Klay Thompson4310111-40-22-2
Dario Saric0110000-20-20-0
Kevon Looney2200000-00-02-2
Gary Payton II2220001-20-10-0
Lester Quinones3220001-30-11-2
Brandin Podziemski12330004-42-22-4

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors game player ratings

(There are no advanced player ratings yet as of this writing)

LA Clippers game player ratings

Golden State Warriors game player ratings

Edited by Michael Macasero
