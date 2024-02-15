LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 14, 2024

The LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors met for the fourth and final time this season on Wednesday. LA, which holds a 2-1 series lead, is hoping to capture the head-to-head battle with a win on the Dubs' home court. Getting the job done will be quite tough as the Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard who has been given a rest.

Steph Curry and rookie Brandin Podziemski came out firing, helping the Warriors to a 47-39 halftime lead. Jonathan Kuminga's two-way impact has also bothered the Clippers in the game.

LA struggled out of the gates without "The Claw." However, coach Ty Lue got balanced contributions from the roster led by James Harden's 13 points to keep them within striking distance of their opponents.

Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell have given the Clippers a boost off the bench. LA will have to play much better in the second half, particularly with the way the Dubs usually start third quarters. Golden State's 59-52 halftime lead could balloon if they fail to step up.

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors game player stats

LA Clippers game player stats

Here are the Clippers' first-half player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Paul George 7 3 1 1 0 1 3-6 1-1 0-0 Ivica Zubac 4 6 1 0 0 1 1-3 0-0 2-2 James Harden 13 3 2 0 0 0 5-7 2-4 1-2 Terance Mann 3 2 2 0 0 0 1-4 0-3 1-2 Amir Coffey 2 4 0 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 0-0 Mason Plumlee 4 3 1 0 0 0 2-4 0-0 0-0 Russell Westbrook 4 0 2 0 0 1 2-7 0-2 0-1 Brandon Boston Jr. 0 1 0 1 1 0 0-3 0-1 0-0 Norman Powell 6 0 0 0 0 1 3-6 0-2 0-0

Golden State Warriors game player stats

Here are the Warriors' first-half player stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 3 5 1 1 0 0 1-5 1-2 0-0 Jonathan Kuminga 8 4 3 0 0 1 4-6 0-1 0-0 Andrew Wiggins 5 4 1 2 0 0 2-5 1-2 0-0 Steph Curry 15 0 1 0 0 0 6-13 3-7 0-0 Klay Thompson 4 3 1 0 1 1 1-4 0-2 2-2 Dario Saric 0 1 1 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 Kevon Looney 2 2 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 Gary Payton II 2 2 2 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 Lester Quinones 3 2 2 0 0 0 1-3 0-1 1-2 Brandin Podziemski 12 3 3 0 0 0 4-4 2-2 2-4

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors game player ratings

LA Clippers game player ratings

Golden State Warriors game player ratings

