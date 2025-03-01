LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 01, 2025 04:12 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
LA Clippers vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Feb. 28 game. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Clippers visited the LA Clippers on Friday for a two-game mini-series. James Harden and Co., which lost the previous meeting 122-97 in early February, could take a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head duel with a win. Kawhi Leonard, cleared to suit up, started alongside Harden for the marquee matchup.

Leonard, Harden and Kris Dunn led the Clippers in the opening quarter. They combined for 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists to give their team a 25-24 lead at the end of 12 minutes.

The Lakers responded with a 35-29 advantage in the second quarter to take a 59-54 lead at halftime. LeBron James finished the first half with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists. Luka Doncic tallied 11 points, three assists and three steals.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kawhi Leonard822
Derrick Jones Jr.330
Ivica Zubac1040
James Harden1345
Kris Dunn1443
Nicolas Batum000
Ben Simmons221
Bogdan Bogdanovic201
Amir Coffey211
Drew Eubanks----------
MarJon Beauchamp- - --------
Patty Mills- - --------
Kobe Brown- - --------
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith442
LeBron James1752
Jaxson Hayes302
Luka Doncic1113
Austin Reaves600
Jarred Vanderbilt220
Trey Jemison III430
Gabe Vincent201
Jordan Goodwin442
Dalton Knecht611
Markieff Morris----------
Cam Reddish- - --------
Alex Len- - --------
Shake Milton- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

Edited by Michael Macasero
