LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Feb. 28) | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Clippers visited the LA Clippers on Friday for a two-game mini-series. James Harden and Co., which lost the previous meeting 122-97 in early February, could take a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head duel with a win. Kawhi Leonard, cleared to suit up, started alongside Harden for the marquee matchup.

Ad

Leonard, Harden and Kris Dunn led the Clippers in the opening quarter. They combined for 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists to give their team a 25-24 lead at the end of 12 minutes.

The Lakers responded with a 35-29 advantage in the second quarter to take a 59-54 lead at halftime. LeBron James finished the first half with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists. Luka Doncic tallied 11 points, three assists and three steals.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kawhi Leonard 8 2 2 Derrick Jones Jr. 3 3 0 Ivica Zubac 10 4 0 James Harden 13 4 5 Kris Dunn 14 4 3 Nicolas Batum 0 0 0 Ben Simmons 2 2 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic 2 0 1 Amir Coffey 2 1 1 Drew Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - MarJon Beauchamp - - - - - - - - - - Patty Mills - - - - - - - - - - Kobe Brown - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

LA Lakers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dorian Finney-Smith 4 4 2 LeBron James 17 5 2 Jaxson Hayes 3 0 2 Luka Doncic 11 1 3 Austin Reaves 6 0 0 Jarred Vanderbilt 2 2 0 Trey Jemison III 4 3 0 Gabe Vincent 2 0 1 Jordan Goodwin 4 4 2 Dalton Knecht 6 1 1 Markieff Morris - - - - - - - - - - Cam Reddish - - - - - - - - - - Alex Len - - - - - - - - - - Shake Milton - - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback